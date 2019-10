MOTW QUIZ: Discover how well you know the two teams in this weekend's Match of the Week spotlight

In the fifth Match of the Week of the VELUX EHF Champions League 2019/20 Montpellier HB, the champions from 2018, will host THW Kiel, winners in 2010 and 2012. Before we see the two sides meet on Saturday at 17:15 CET live on ehfTV.com, find out how well you know the French and German teams.

