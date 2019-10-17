«aug 2019»
17.10.2019, 10:57
EHF EURO 2020 ticket update
NEWS: Fans advised to buy tickets through official outlets as sales continue to increase

EHF EURO 2020 TICKET UPDATE

It’s now less than three months until the start of the men’s EHF EURO 2020 and handball fans are being encouraged to snap up tickets to avoid disappointment.

It’s the first time that three nations will host European handball’s elite national men’s competition with Austria, Sweden and Norway joining forces to host the historic event.

Last month, as the countdown to throw off passed the 100-day mark, each host nation reported healthy ticket sales ahead of the 9 January start.

A number of matches at venues have almost sold out, and with that in mind, supporters are reminded to purchase tickets otherwise they face missing out on the action.

Fans are strongly advised to buy tickets only through the official outlets, which can be found via the official EHF EURO 2020 website. Tickets purchased through third-party websites may not be valid for entry and therefore are bought at the fans’ own risk.

To buy tickets from official ticket partners in each host country, please click here.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
