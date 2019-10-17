«aug 2019»
17.10.2019, 14:26
Champions Cup next stop for World Beach Games medallists
NEWS: After contesting the World Beach Games this week the beach elite look ahead to Champions Cup finale in Sicily

CHAMPIONS CUP NEXT STOP FOR WORLD BEACH GAMES MEDALLISTS
 

Several players will swap Qatar for Catania next week as the beach handball elite throw off the final European tournament of the 2019 campaign at the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup.

This week’s World Beach Games saw the stars of the beach in action in Doha before they appear in on the Italian island of Sicily in preparation for the sixth edition of competition that pits the best European handball clubs against one another.

In the men’s competition, Brazil took the World Beach Games gold, beating Spain 2-1 (17:14, 18:19, 11:10) in the final with Sweden completing the podium with bronze following a 2-1 victory over hosts Qatar.

It was an all-European affair in the women’s final, where Denmark overcame Hungary 2-0 (21:19, 15:14) to take gold. The Hungarian silver medallists contained a number of players who will represent two clubs – Ladybugs and 2018 Champions Cup winners Szentendrei – in Catantia next week. In Doha, the bronze medal went to Brazil, who secured third place thanks to a straight sets (26:14, 23:18) win over Vietnam.

Opening group fixtures released

With the draw for the groups for the Champions Cup made earlier this month, the schedule has now been published.

The first matches with throw off at 10:00 hrs CEST on Thursday 24 October. Reigning women’s champions Szentendrei begin the defence of their title against a team from host nation Italy, Blue Team, on Court 1 at 10:45 hrs CEST.

Men’s 2018 champions Detono Zagreb of Croatia face Dutch opposition in the shape of Hiekka Hauskaa on Court 3 at 11:30 hrs CEST.

Men’s schedule/groups
Women’s schedule/groups

2018 Recap

Watch the best bits of action from last season's Champions Cup, courtsey of ehfTV.

Follow the action live

The EHF will be offering live coverage direct from Catania over the four days of competition, including live matches on ehfTV as well as updates on the live ticker and across social media.

Like the EHF Beach Handball Facebook page and don't forget to follow the EHF Beach Handball Instagram account for a peak behind-the-scenes during the tournament.

See you @ the beach!


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
