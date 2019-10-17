«aug 2019»
17.10.2019, 16:00
Metz and Rostov to face Nordic tests
GROUP A/B PREVIEW: Metz Handball, who have the maximum points after two matches, will try to continue their run when they meet Vipers Kristiansand, while Rostov-Don will be challenged in Denmark by Team Esbjerg

The DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League group matches are approaching the midway point, and in group A, there is still much to be decided. Metz Handball might have the maximum of four points so far, but their streak will be tested in Norway, where Vipers Kristiansand are in need of points.

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, who lost their first two games and could jeopardise their main round chances if they concede defeat at home against HC Podravka Vegeta, are also in need of points. 

In group B, top-ranked Rostov-Don will face a difficult test against Team Esbjerg, while CSM Bucuresti look like clear favourites in their home game against MKS Perla Lublin.

GROUP A 
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)
Saturday 19 October, 15:00 CEST, live on ehfTV.com

  • FTC are currently bottom of the table in group A with zero points, while Podravka took their first points against Vipers on Sunday

  • Out of the 50 goals FTC scored across their first two games, 28 came from the back-court duo of Katrin Klujber (15) and Noemi Hafra (13)

  • The teams have met six times in European competitions before, including one EHF Cup final. FTC won five of the encounters, while one ended in a draw

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Metz Handball (FRA)
Sunday 20 October, 15:00 CEST, live on ehfTV.com

  • This is a rematch of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 3/4 placement game from last season. In Budapest, Vipers won by one, 31:30

  • The EHF FINAL4 victory was the first win for the Norwegian side in their history versus the French team, as Metz took the two other clashes between the teams in the Champions League

  • Metz have the second most effective offence in the Champions League, behind Györ, with 74 goals scored

  • Five Metz players are among the top 50 scorers of the Champions League (Helene Sajka, Jurswailly Luciano, Olga Perederiy, Grace Zaadi and Louise Burgaard), while Kristiansand have four: Emilie Arntzen, Malin Aune, Heidi Loke and Linn Jorum Sulland

GROUP B
Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Rostov-Don (RUS)
Saturday 19 October, 14:30 CEST, live on ehfTV.com

  • Esbjerg claimed their first points in the competition last week at Lublin (28:22)

  • Rostov top the group after splitting the points with second-placed CSM in round 2

  • Rostov’s leader Anna Vyakhireva scored 12 goals in Romania and leads the tournament’s scoring chart with a total of 17

  • The sides have never met in the Champions League, yet their paths crossed in the Last 16 of the Cup Winners’ Cup 2012/13, where the Russian team won both matches

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs MKS Perla Lublin (POL)
Saturday 19 October, 17:00 CEST, live on ehfTV.com

  • In 2015/16, the teams met in the Champions League group matches, with CSM winning twice

  • With three points after two games, CSM are behind group leaders Rostov based on goal difference

  • On Tuesday, Bucuresti beat HC Dunarea Braila 33:26 in a Romanian league game

  • Lublin are yet to claim their first points in the competition


TEXT: Kevin Domas / Sergey Nikolaev / cg
 
