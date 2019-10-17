«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

17.10.2019, 17:00
Sunday showdown in Irun; new challenges for top group D teams
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP C/D PREVIEW: The only unbeaten sides in group C, Sävehof and Bidasoa Irun, go head to head at the beginning of a full Sunday schedule, while top group D teams Dinamo Bucuresti and GOG face new challenges in their efforts to keep the play-off positions

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»
 

Sunday showdown in Irun; new challenges for top group D teams

Bidasoa Irun and IK Sävehof both hope to take a huge step towards the elimination round with victory in Sunday afternoon’s clash of the top two teams in group C of the VELUX EHF Champions League 2019/20. 

Meanwhile, Sporting CP face a tricky test away at Cocks, as they aim to keep their hope of progression alive, while TATRAN Presov’s next attempt to secure their first win comes against a HC Eurofarm Rabotnik side who enjoyed the sweet taste of victory for the first time in the Champions League last weekend.

C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti and GOG both celebrated successes in group D last week. While Dinamo won clearly against Chekhovskie medvedi in Russia, GOG took a crucial home victory against Orlen Wisla Plock.

This weekend, Dinamo will try to hold onto the top spot when visiting third-ranked Orlen Wisla Plock, while second-placed GOG host Kadetten Schaffhausen, who are in fourth position. The two teams at the bottom of the group D table, IFK Kristianstad and Chekhovskie medvedi, will meet in Sweden.

GROUP C
Bidasoa Irun (ESP) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)
Sunday 20 October, 12:10 CEST, live on ehfTV.com

  • Clash of the only two unbeaten clubs in group C

  • Sävehof’s perfect winning record so far this season is matched only by Paris Saint-Germain, while Irun dropped their first point in round 4’s draw away to Sporting

  • Both sides have displayed solid defence so far and are the only clubs in groups C/D to concede fewer than 100 goals in four matches

  • In their domestic leagues, Irun returned to winning form with a 30:27 victory over Huesca on Wednesday, while Sävehof suffered a 28:24 loss to EHF Cup participants Malmö

HC Eurofarm Rabotnik (MKD) vs TATRAN Presov (SVK)
Sunday 20 October, 17:00 CEST, live on ehfTV.com

  • After 2,500 fans witnessed their first victory in the competition last Sunday, Rabotnik stay in Bitola to welcome Presov to town

  • The Slovakian side are still on the hunt for their first points of the campaign

  • Although Presov right wing Javier Munoz is the competition’s third top scorer with 26 goals, the team have the poorest scoring record in groups C/D

  • Both sides are enjoying more successful results in the SEHA league, sitting in second place in their respective groups at the halfway mark

Cocks (FIN) vs Sporting CP (POR)
Sunday 20 October, 17:00 CEST, live on ehfTV.com

  • Sporting’s late comeback draw at home versus Irun keeps them in contention to qualify for the elimination round

  • Cocks hope to emulate their last home performance – a two-goal victory over Presov, their only points so far this season

  • The only previous meeting between the sides was the semi-final of the 2017/18 qualification tournament, which Sporting won 31:27

  • A 31:21 win over Belenenses on Wednesday extended Sporting’s domestic league record to a perfect nine victories from nine matches

GROUP D
IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs Chekhovskie medvedi (RUS) 
Saturday 19 October, 18:00 CEST, live on ehftv.com

  • Kristianstad secured their first point in the competition by way of their 24:24 draw at home against Kadetten Schaffhausen in round 4

  • Chekhovskie medvedi are second from the bottom with two points and lost 30:20 at home to C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti in their latest VELUX EHF Champions League match

  • Kristianstad suffered their third defeat this season in the Swedish league, as they lost 23:18 at home to IFK Skövde on Tuesday

  • Chekovskie medvedi won 30:28 at home against Krasnodar in the Russian league on Wednesday

GOG (DEN) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 
Sunday 20 October, 15.10 CEST, live on ehftv.com

  • GOG are second in the group with six points, while Schaffhausen are fourth with four points

  • GOG took second position on the table after defeating Orlen Wisla Plock 28:27 in a thriller at home in the previous round, while Schaffhausen had to make do with a 24:24 draw away against IFK Kristianstad despite leading clearly along the way

  • Schaffhausen had the better dress rehearsal, defeating EHF Cup participants Pfadi Winterthur Handball 32:29 in the Swiss league on Tuesday – the same evening GOG lost 30:24 at home to Sønderjyske in the top Danish flight

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)
Sunday 20 October, 16:00 CEST, live on ehftv.com

  • Wisla Plock are third in the group with four points, while Dinamo are on top, being undefeated with seven points

  • Plock are seeking revenge for the narrow 28:27 away loss to GOG last weekend, while Dinamo won as clearly as 30:20 way against Chekhovskie medvedi

  • Plock won 26:23 away against MKS Kalisz in the Polish league on Wednesday. The same afternoon, Dinamo suffered their first defeat of the season – 27:26 away to Steaua Bucuresti


TEXT: Chris O'Reilly / Peter Bruun / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM