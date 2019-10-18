2019-20 Women's Champions League

GROUP C/D PREVIEW: There is no room for error for Valcea and Buducnost when they meet on Saturday, while Bietigheim and Sävehof are vying for their first points of the season

Key games await in groups C and D Throwing off the season in style will not help you win the competition, but can create an easier path to the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4. That is Buducnost’s main objective, and after they dropped the first game at home against Brest, there is no room for error against a hungry Valcea side in what promises to be a fiery clash in group C. In games that could prove pivotal for their season, Bietigheim and Sävehof are eyeing their first points this weekend, against Brest and Most. For both Bietigheim and Sävehof, this might be one of their last chances to catch up before it is too late to reach the next stage. Meanwhile, Györi Audi ETO KC crushed the club records for biggest win and most goals in one match by defeating DHK Banik Most 46:21 last week. On Saturday, the Hungarian side aim to take another step towards the main round when they face Krim, who lost surprisingly at home in their opener against newcomers Banik Most, then won in Sweden. GROUP C

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)

Saturday 19 October, 15:15 CEST, live on ehfTV.com Brest can continue their winning form and establish the best ever run in the European premium competition by beating Bietigheim, which would be their third victory in a row

Before the start of the season, the French side only won twice in 18 games in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League

Bietigheim equalled their worst run in the competition last week – six consecutive lost games – and their main round berth could be under threat with another defeat on Saturday

This is the first Champions League game between the sides Buducnost (MNE) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU)

Saturday 19 October, 19:00 CEST, live on ehfTV.com Both sides won one game and lost the other to start the season, making this clash of the utmost importance for their future in the competition

Valcea’s defence collapsed against Brest, conceding 37 goals, and now they face another attacking force that has scored at least 30 goals in both games this season

Buducnost will rely once again on their left flank, with back Djurdjina Jaukovic scoring 15 goals in the first two games, while wing Majda Mehmedovic contributed 13

The rivalry between these sides started three decades ago. Buducnost and Valcea have met no less than 10 times, with the wins equally split GROUP D

RK Krim Mercator (SLO) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)

Saturday 19 October, 19:30 CEST, live on ehftv.com Krim’s defence started to work in the previous round against Sävehof, when the Slovenians allowed their opponents only 21 goals

Even world-class form in defence may not be enough for Krim, as Györ once again seem unstoppable at both ends of the court

The title holders set new records in their round 2 victory over Banik Most: the largest winning margin (+25) and the most scored goals in one game (46)

One of the key strategies for Györ head coach Gabor Danyi is to have two centre backs on court at the same time. It is very unusual to see two extraordinary players like Stine Oftedal and Estelle Nze Minko playing at the same time DHK Banik Most (CZE) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)

Sunday 20 October, 19:00 CEST, live on ehftv.com The hosts still wait for their very first home win in Europe’s top-flight competition

Banik Most were the team on the other side of Györ’s historic win in the previous round, however, they are still clear contenders in group D

IK Sävehof are in a stressful situation, as they lost both of their games so far

The Swedish side must win in Czech Republic to keep their main round dreams alive

TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / Bela Müller / cg



