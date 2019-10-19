«aug 2019»
19.10.2019, 16:50
Esbjerg convincingly upset Rostov
GROUP B REVIEW: Nine goals from Estavana Polman helped Esbjerg to claim their second straight win, as this time they beat the Russian powerhouse Rostov-Don

Esbjerg convincingly upset Rostov

Team Esbjerg entered Saturday's match in group B of the DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League against Rostov-Don on the back of their first win in the group matches in 2019/20 last weekend, against MKS Perla Lublin.

Although the Russian champions were without Anna Vyakhireva – who led the scoring chart after two rounds with 17 goals – due to illness, a tough test still awaited Esbjerg at home, but the Danish side emerged with a convincing 31:26 win.

  • Esbjerg won their second match in a row and now have four points
  • Rostov-Don stay on three points
  • Estavana Polman was Esbjerg’s best scorer with nine goals
  • Iuliia Managarova and Kseniya Makeeva netted five times each for Rostov

GROUP B
Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Rostov-Don (RUS) 31:26 (16:11)

Vyakhireva’s absence for Rostov-Don was felt from the very beginning, as Rostov lacked their usual firepower and only scored their first goal in the sixth minute. In turn, Esbjerg could rely on Estavana Polman, who finished as the game’s top scorer with nine goals.

In both previous matches against CSM Bucuresti and Lublin, the Danish side did much better in the second half than in the first. But Jesper Jensen and his players understood that against Rostov it was necessary to start well – and they managed it.

In the first quarter of the match, Esbjerg fully dominated on the court, scoring a number of easy goals after Rostov’s mistakes. Midway through the first half, the home side led 11:5 before Rostov took a timeout and scored three goals in a row. Yet the Danish team weathered the storm and comfortably led by five goals at the break, 16:11.

Rostov’s coach, Ambros Martin, made some changes to his team, and Kseniya Makeeva made a good impact in the second half, but her goals were not enough.

Esbjerg continued to control the game, as Polman continued to shine in attack, and Rikke Poulsen made some important saves. Four minutes from full-time, Polman made the score 29:24, and the Danish team went on to clinch 31:26 victory.


TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev / jw
 
