Brest preserve flawless record

Ahead of their trip to Germany to face SG BBM Bietigheim, Brest Bretagne Handball had started their Champions League season in flying form. Brest had won both of their opening matches in group C of the DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League, and they were looking to maintain their perfect record this season – against Bietigheim.



Again led by right back Ana Gros and line player Sladana Pop-Lazic, in another high-scoring encounter for the French side, Brest's quality in attack saw them edge an entertaining match against Bietigheim, 35:32.

Sladana Pop-Lazic (seven goals) and Ana Gros (six goals) were the top scorers for Brest

this is the first time that Brest have won three consecutive matches in the Champions League

Bietigheim remain on zero points in group C

GROUP C

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 32:35 (18:17)

After losing their first two games this season, there was literally no room for error for Bietigheim, while Brest were coming in hot, with a flawless record.



The game was all about Bietigheim’s defence trying to weather the storm against Brest’s free-flowing style, but the French side scored five times in the first six minutes, including an empty net goal from goalkeeper Sandra Toft, to take a 5:3 lead.



Powered by a superb attack, which had an 86 per cent shot efficiency after 15 minutes, Brest jumped to a 12:8 lead, with seven different players scoring at least one goal.



But when Brest lost their steam, despite some wonderful saves from Sandra Toft, Bietigheim relied on their back court players to tie the game. A 9:4 run to end the first half saw the game turn on its head, with the German side taking a superb 18:17 lead at the break.



Firing on all cylinders, Bietigheim had a 3:1 run to start the second half to open up a three-goal gap, 21:18, as Brest could not rely on Ana Gros’ precision and goals to bail them out.

While Bietigheim tried to keep their opponnents at bay, the French side rode a 4:0 run, which was sparked by Gros, to reclaim the lead, 26:24.



With line player Sladana Pop-Lazic unstoppable in the second half, scoring four times in ten minutes, Brest held their own, ultimately sealing a 35:32 win. It was also the third consecutive match in the Champions League this season in which the French side scored more than 30 goals.

TEXT: