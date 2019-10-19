«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

19.10.2019, 20:20
Kristianstad take first win in style
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP D REVIEW: IFK Kristianstad's first win of this season's VELUX EHF Champions League was accomplished in stylish fashion, as they defeated Chekhovskie medvedi, 36:28

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»Chekhovskie medvedi
»IFK Kristianstad
»
 

Kristianstad take first win in style

Winless in four previous matches this season, IFK Kristianstad finally got their first win in group D of the VELUX EHF Champions League, defeating Chekhovskie medvedi, 36.28.

  • with 36 goals, IFK Kristianstad matched their most scored in a Champions League match
  • Kristianstad are now in fifth place in group D, while Chekhovskie medvedi are in sixth
  • Adam Nyfjäll scored eight goals for Kristianstad
  • Alexander Kotov hit the net five times for Chekhovskie medvedi

GROUP D
IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs Chekhovskie medvedi (RUS) 36:28 (19:13)

When IFK Kristianstad finally won in the VEUX EHF Champions League this season, the Swedish side did so in style.

In an extremely high-scoring start to the match, the score was close – although, most of the time, Chekhovskie were leading by one goal. However, as Kristianstad managed to stabilise their defence to a certain degree, they soon got the upper hand.

Having taken the first three-goal lead of the match, 9:6, the home team went six goals up in the first half several times in the first half – 17:11, 18:12 and 19:13 at half-time – and they continued their dominance after the break.

With some of the spectators in the Kristianstad Arena already singing Christmas carols, Kristianstad moved 10 goals ahead and had the chance to take their largest Champions League win in history.

As things turned out, they were quite happy with winning by eight goals and achieving a tangency of their highest score ever in a Champions League match.

IFK Kristianstad coach Ljubomir Vranjes felt that him team "did a great game from the start to the end."


TEXT: Peter Bruun / jw
 
Share
CONTACT FORM