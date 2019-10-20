Bucharest lose second point in thriller in Poland

Dinamo Bucuresti are still in top and undefeated in Group D of the VELUX EHF Champions League after drawing 26:26 away against Orlen Wisla Plock. Bucharest were leading by two goals with less than two minutes left, but Plock caught up after all.

GROUP D

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs C. S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 26:26 (13:12)

Wisla Plock are now third with five points, while Bucharest share the first place with GOG, both being on eight points

Lovro Mihic scored the 26:26 equaliser for Plock with 56 seconds left

Niko Mindegia and Lovro Mitis scored seven goals each for Plock, while Andrei Negru hit the net five teams for Bucuresti Leading by two goals with less than two minutes left is not always enough to win the game.

Neither team were really able to take the initiative in the match, and as a result, the lead changed often during the 60 minutes. Bucharest were three goals up at 5:2 and 7:4, but with five goals in a row, Plock got ahead 9:7.

What a spectacular save from @CSDinamo goalkeeper Makrem Missaou to prevent @SPRWisla from taking the lead in this close fought #veluxehfcl Group D encounter!https://t.co/qHmls20QkN pic.twitter.com/wMgDkya4DT — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) October 20, 2019

The home team also opened the second half by getting two up again at 15:13, but they were not able to hold on. Bucharest, on the other hand, seemed to be able to hold on to the two-goal lead they established at the middle of the second half, but still, Plock caught up at last.

Plock coach Xavi Sabate was not pleased with the result and said: "We are not happy about his one point, but we have to be satisfied, because Dinamo had this game in their pocket. Today we made a lot of technical mistakes, when played with one player more. In this competiton, when you have such a chance, you have to take it."

