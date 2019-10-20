«aug 2019»
20.10.2019, 20:00
Kobenhavn through after remarkable home comeback
«Go back »Print Version


ROUND REVIEW: Kobenhavn managed to overcome an eight-goal deficit at home to Metzingen and progress to the qualification round 3 of the Women's EHF Cup.

» »2019-20 Women's EHF Cup
»Qualification Round 2
»
 

Kobenhavn through after remarkable home comeback

All participants of the Women's EHF Cup qualification round 3 have been determined following the round 2 matches at the weekend.

The winners of 15 pairings will join Odense Handbold, who beat DHC Slavia Praha in the double-header last week, and eight more teams who will enter the competition in round 3.

Most of the games this weekend were the second leg matches, and some teams did much better than last week. Kobenhavn's comeback was particularly impressive, as their chances to go through were seen as small after a 22:30 defeat at Metzingen.

However, the Danish side won 34:23 and progressed to round 3. Already at half-time, Kobenhavn led by eight goals (19:11) and went on to claim the win they needed. Mia Bidstrup had a special day, as she contributed to her team's success with ten goals.

Russian trio march on

Kuban also had to overcome a deficit following their 28:26 loss at Hoor, and the Russian side reached their goal by winning 33:27. After a slow start, Kuban led 16:11 already at half-time, and their right wing Diana Golub scored eight times in this match.

Zvezda Zvenigorod also faced a Swedish opponent and won easier than Kuban. With a 29:22 home victory at hand, they arrived at Skuru to beat the local side once again, this time 24:22.

The third Russian team Astrakhanochka are also through. A 30:25 win at Buxtehuder gave them a solid cushion, and they claimed one more win on home court, 23:15. It's amazing, but the German side managed to score only three goals in the first half, and although the hosts were not prolific either, they comfortably led 9:3 at half-time.

Of four German participants of round 3, only Thuringer HC stay in the competition after they beat Byasen twice with an almost identical score - 29:25 last week, 29:24 this Sunday. Meanwhile Bayer 04 - Werkselfen once again came up short against Hungary's Schaeffler, this time 34:31.

2018 EHF Cup winners Craiova eliminated

The weekend schedule also featured three double-headers. The semi-finalists of the previous EHF Cup season Herning-Ikast agreed to play both games against Gomel in Belarus, and it did not stop them from reaching their goal. A clear 33:21 victory on Friday removed nearly all questions, and Gomel's modest revenge on Saturday (25:21) did not change much.

Tertnes Bergen also won a double-header against the 2018 EHF Cup winner Craiova. Both games were held in Romania, and while Craiova won 26:24 on Saturday, Bergen took a more than convincing revenge on the next day, 33:20.

Meanwhile Nantes had no problems against Quintus - they played both legs at home in France and comfortably won twice, 30:21 and 36:18.


TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev / tj
 
