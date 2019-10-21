«aug 2019»
21.10.2019, 13:30
Title-defending Siófok among the Pot 1 teams ahead of the draw
DRAW PREVIEW: Nine winners of the European club competitions are to be found among two dozens of teams for the Women's EHF Cup qualification round 3 draw.

» »2019-20 Women's EHF Cup
»Qualification Round 3
»
 

Following last weekend’s matches all 24 teams for the Women’s EHF Cup Qualification Round 3 have been confirmed.

There are nine winners of the European club competitions, including the defending Women's EHF Cup champions Siófok KC Hungary, on the starting grid of the last elimination round before the group phase.

While Siófok together with two-time Challenge Cup winners Rocasa Gran Canaria from Spain and Russia's Handball Club Lada sit in Pot 1, the former EHF Champions League trophy holders HC Zvezda are placed in Pot 2 alongside DVSC Schaeffler from Hungary, France's ESBF Besancon, Corona Brasov from Romania and two clubs from Denmark - Herning-Ikast Handball and Kobenhavn Handball.

Seven countries are represented by more than one club in qualification round 3, with Denmark, Hungary and Russia leading with four clubs, followed by Romania and France with three teams each and Norway with two sides. The teams from the same country can face each other in qualification round 3.

The draw will take place on Tuesday 22 October at 11:00 hrs local time at the EHF Office in Vienna. All fans will be able to follow the streaming of the draw on the EHF Facebook page and on youtube.com/ehfTV.

In addition the draw will be covered with a live ticker and reports on eurohandball.com as well as live tweets on @ehf_ec.

The first leg of qualification round 3 takes place on 9/10 November, the second leg will follow one week later. The 12 winners qualify for the group phase, where they join the four bottom-ranked teams of the DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League Group Matches.

Women's EHF Cup 2019/20 qualification round 3 pots

POT 1

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN)
Odense Håndbold (DEN)
Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP)
OGC Nice Cote d Azur Handball (FRA)
Thüringer HC (GER)
ÉRD HC (HUN)
Siófok KC Hungary (HUN)
Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR)
CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud (ROU)
Handball Club Lada (RUS)
ZORK Jagodina (SRB)
Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR)
    
POT 2  
Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN)
Kobenhavn Handball (DEN)
ESBF Besancon (FRA)  
Nantes Atlantique Handball (FRA)
DVSC Schaeffler (HUN)
Vaci NKSE (HUN)
Tertnes Bergen (NOR)
CSM Corona Brasov (ROU)
Magura Cisnadie (ROU)
Astrakhanochka (RUS)
HC Zvezda (RUS)
Kuban (RUS)


TEXT: EHF / br
 
