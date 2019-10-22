«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

22.10.2019, 12:20
National derbies galore in Women’s EHF Cup round 3 draw
«Go back »Print Version


DRAW REVIEW: Denmark, Norway, Romania and Russia are certain to have a team in the Women’s EHF Cup group phase after four national derbies were drawn on Tuesday

» »2019-20 Women's EHF Cup
»Qualification Round 3
»
 

National derbies galore in Women’s EHF Cup round 3 draw

There will be no shortage of local rivalry in qualification round 3 of the Women’s EHF Cup as four national derbies were drawn at Tuesday morning’s draw event in Vienna.

Last season’s quarter-finalists Storhamar Handball Elite take on Norwegian league rivals Tertnes Bergen.

2019 semi-finalists Herning-Ikast were knocked out by another Danish side Team Esbjerg last season and will be hoping for better luck against Nykøbing Falster Håndbold in the Danish derby.

Having been knocked out at this stage in the past two seasons, HC Zvezda must defeat fellow Russian side Handball Club Lada if they are to banish their round 3 demons.

CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud’s very first European game will be an all-Romanian affair as they take on 2016 semi-finalists CSM Corona Brasov.

“Stronger year after year”

Reigning champions Siófok KC Hungary will begin their title defence in this round with a clash against French side Nantes Atlantiqe Handball. Star player Andrea Kobetic and coach Tor Odvar Moen were live during the draw to give their views.

“Nantes have been good in French league this season, but we have some French girls and we will have time to prepare for them. We did not want to travel too far, so we were hoping to avoid the Russian teams,” said Andrea Kobetic.

“It is a tough opponent, Nantes are playing well and are close to the Champions League teams in France.

“Reaching the group phase is important for us, to establish ourselves at a high European level. The EHF Cup looks stronger year after year, so it is a really tough tournament, but I really hope and believe we will qualify,” said Tor Odvar Moen.

The first leg of qualification round 3 takes place on 9/10 November, the second leg will follow one week later. The 12 winners qualify for the group phase, where they join the four bottom-ranked teams of the DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League group matches.


TEXT: EHF / cor
 
Share
CONTACT FORM