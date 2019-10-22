NEWS: Does your heart beat for handball and events? We want to hear from you…

VOLUNTEER FOR THE VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020!

The VELUX EHF FINAL4 is the glorious conclusion to the VELUX EHF Champions League 2019/20 season – and organisers are now on the look-out for volunteers to help make the event the best ever.

If your heart beats for handball, if you are open-minded, communicative ,interested in sport and are free over the weekend of the 29-31 May 2020, then apply to be a part of the biggest club handball event of the year inside the LANXESS arena in Cologne, Germany.

As a volunteer, you’ll get an exclusive insight into one of handball’s most iconic weekends. It’s an amazing networking opportunity to get in touch with the handball community.

Given the size of the operation, volunteers are sought in a variety of fields, including guest services, media, logistics and entertainment. The only stipulation is that you have to be 18 years old or older (before 30 May 2020).

Volunteers play one of the most important roles in ensuring the event run smoothly, so if you’re reading this and it sounds right up your street then we want to hear from you.

Volunteers prepare tasks inside the LANXESS arena before last season's EHF FINAL4

Although there is no financial reward, volunteering at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 has plenty of other benefits, including on-site catering, event merchandise, an invitation to the players’ party and the opportunity to be a part of one of Europe’s biggest indoor sporting events.

The application process couldn’t be easier. To register, all you need to do is fill out our application form, which you can find here, attaching a portrait photograph of yourself. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

The deadline for application is 16 February 2020. Applicants must note that travel and accommodation costs are not covered.

If you have further questions, please contact the local organiser via email at volunteers@stadionwelt.de, or by call +49 2232 5772 14. Please note, applications can only be made using the online application form.

Click here to apply now.

TEXT: