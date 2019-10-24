«aug 2019»
24.10.2019, 12:26
Slovenian Handball Federation celebrates its 70th anniversary
NEWS: EHF President Michael Wiederer among the honorary guests at gala evening at Ljubljana Castle.

With a gala event, the Slovenian Handball Federation has celebrated its 70th anniversary in Ljubljana on Wednesday.

Celebrations took place at the capital’s castle, also the location of choice for the draw of the 25th EHF Champions League anniversary season in June 2017.

EHF President Michael Wiederer, acoompanied by the EHF's Women's Handball Coordinator and 1984 Olympic gold medallist Alenka Cuderman, were among the honorary guests alongside Bodgan Gabrovec, President of the Olympic Committee of Slovenia, Jernej Pikalo, Slovenia’s Minister for Education, Science and Sport, Franjo Bobinac, president of the Slovenian federation, and Zoran Jankovic, Mayor of Ljubljana and Honorary President of the Slovenian federation.   

In his speech, Wiederer underlined the achievements and the contribution of the Slovenian federation to European handball. He emphasised the successful organisation of EHF EURO 2004, which saw Slovenia winning silver, as well as the impact of Slovenian clubs in the European club competitions.

In 2001 and 2003, Ljubljana-based club RK Krim won the Women’s EHF Champions League. In 2004, Celje won the men’s competition.

Furthermore, Wiederer awarded a MESGO scholarship to the federation. The ‘Executive Master in Global Sport Governance (MESGO)’ is a unique MBA programme designed for sports sector professionals.

The celebrations reach another high point this Thursday, when the farewell match for Slovenian internationals, Uros Zorman and Luka Zvizej, who have announced the end of their playing careers, takes place in Celje.

The event is destined to become a who-is-who of international handball with two-time world handball player Ivano Balic announced to be in attendance, together with six-time EHF Champions League winner Siarhei Rutenka as well as former and current international stars and coaches such as Laszlo Nagy, Talant Dujshebaev, Domagoj Duvnjak, Arpad Sterbik and Mirza Dzomba.


