«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

24.10.2019, 10:30
Greece and Israel win qualification openers
«Go back »Print Version


REVIEW: Greece took a clear away win at Cyprus and Israel got a close victory over Finland as qualification for the Men’s World Championship 2021 got underway on Wednesday night

»World Championships Channel »2021 Men's Adults
»Qualification Europe
»Match Results
»Match Results
»Cyprus
»Finland
»Greece
»Israel
»
 

Greece and Israel win qualification openers

A one-sided match and a true thriller: that is how the European qualification for the Men’s World Championship 2021 in Egypt started on Wednesday night.

In group 2, Greece easily took a 31:18 away victory while visiting neighbours Cyprus, after leading by 10 already at the break (18:8).

While Cyprus missed five penalties, the gap grew to 13 goals in the end, with Greece’s Dimitrios Tziras leading with eight goals.

Impressive comeback

In the same group, Finland had an impressive comeback in Israel but still lost the match by the smallest margin, 33:32 - despite eight goals from Max Granlund and seven from Nico Rönnberg.

Hosts Israel had a perfect start, quickly leading 4:0 and later 11:3. This was the wake-up call for the Finnish side, which reduced the gap to only five goals at the break (21:16).

With seven minutes left, Israel were still four goals up (32:28). While Finland narrowed the gap to just one, they just could not completely turn the tide. Best scorer Israel’s Yoav Lumbroso with seven goals.

On Sunday, all four teams return to the court for the second round of matches, when Finland host Cyprus and Israel travel to Greece.

Tournaments at a single venue

Group 2 is the only one with home and away matches - the three other groups will be contested as tournaments at a single venue.

The tournaments of group 1 in Luxembourg (also with Lithuania, Slovakia and Faroe Islands) and group 3 in Italy (Romania, Kosovo, Georgia) will be carried out in January, simultaneous to the start of the EHF EURO 2020 in Sweden, Norway and Austria.

The group 4 tournament, however, will take place this weekend, when Turkey are hosting Estonia and Belgium in the only three-team group.

Only group winners advance

Only the four group winners advance to an intermediate round in April 2020, when home and away play-off matches will feature those EHF EURO 2020 participants that did not qualify for Egypt directly or that participate in Olympic qualification tournaments.

Those eight teams and the winners of the intermediate round will meet in June for the nine open spots at the World Championship in January 2021.

Photos: Hadar van Colle / IHF


TEXT: Björn Pazen / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM