24.10.2019, 17:17
Senec turn on the style in Sicily
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: Slovakian outfit close in on quarter-final place on day one of Beach Handball Champions Cup

»Beach Handball Channel »
 

SENEC TURN ON THE STYLE

Slovakian outfit Sport Club Senec sported the biggest smiles on day one of the Beach Handball Champions Cup 2019 as two wins from two games put them in touching distance of a place in the quarter-finals.

Senec got off to a winning start when edging past LLOPIS BM Playa Sevilla in a thrilling shootout victory in Group A. Adriena Veisz top-scored, hitting 16 of the Slovakian side’s points as they fought back after losing the first period by one point before taking the second 20:14 and then the shootout 8:4.

Veisz then scored eight points in Senec’s second win of the day when they overcame home side Blue Team 23:16, 19:18, ensuring their place in the last eight of the competition.

Blue Team had earlier in the day caused an upset by defeating defending champions Multichem Szentendrei of Hungary in a shootout. Goalkeeper Nila Bertolino was the hero for the Italians in the shootout with a number of key saves.

Szentendrei now find themselves in danger of facing an early exit from the main competition as the Hungarian side lost their second match of the day, going down in another shootout defeat, this time to Spain’s LLOPIS BM Playa Sevilla. Szentendrei will now face Senec needing a win in their last group match to stay in contention for gold.

In Group B, Croatian side Toyota MHC Dubrava ended the day with four points from a possible four thanks to two wins. After beating GRD Leca – Love Tiles 15:14, 22:12 in the morning, Dubrava beat German side Strandgeflüster Minden 19:17, 18:13 to

In Group C, which contains five teams, Dutch side Juro Unirek/VZV and Spanish outfit Taberna El Panduro A M Team Almeria were the two teams that ended Thursday with two wins from two.

Reigning champs off to a flyer

In the men’s competition each of the 16 teams played just once, with the most impressive winners last year’s winners, Detono Zagreb.

Mateo Budic throws for goal during Detono Zagreb's opening day victory in Catania
 

The Croatian side had 20 goals from Mateo Budic to thank for their Group A victory over Dutch team Hiekka Hauskaa.

SC Ekaterinodar, who lost to Detono in the final 12 months ago, just did enough to overcome a spiriting display from Italy’s Blue Team in Group B. The Russians were trailing for much of the first period but came through to win 21:18 before sealing victory 26:20 in the second.

There were also successes for the two German teams on the Sicilian coast. BHC Beach & Da Gang Münster completed a huge 17:6, 21:9 win over ROS of Norway to go top of Group D, while BHT Hurricanes overcame BHV Wasserchloss 21:18, 20:12 in Group C.

Friday feeling

Day two of the tournament throws off at 10:00 hrs CEST with the men’s and women’s groups drawing to a close and the teams battling for a place in the quarter-finals.

Women throw things off with Italian side Blue Team first up on Center Court againsts BMP Sevilla. The first men’s games of the day begin at 11:30 hrs CEST, with Detono Zagreb facing Chelsea from Great Britain.

Matches will be played until 17:00 hrs CEST with every game on courts one and two available to watch live on ehfTV.com and later on demand.

Live coverage will be available throughout the day courtesy of the live ticker, the EHF’s beach handball Instagram account and on Facebook.

For the latest results, standings and statistics, click here.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
