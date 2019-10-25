«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

25.10.2019, 18:45
Champions Cup quarter-final line-up complete
«Go back »Print Version


We are in to knockout territory in Catania following the completing of the group games – and now just eight teams per gender remain in the hunt to lift the Champions Cup title.

»Beach Handball Channel »
 

CHAMPIONS CUP QUARTER-FINAL LINE-UP COMPLETE

The rain might have come on day two of Beach Handball Champions Cup but the conditions did not stop the beach elite from making a splash in Sicily as the make-up of the last eight in both the men and women’s competition was confirmed.

The biggest news on day two of the competition was the elimination of reigning champions Multichem Szentendrei of Hungary, despite winning their final group match. Last year’s winners finished bottom of Group A having lost both matches on Thursday.

That there will be a new name on the women’s trophy and in the race to take the crown, the most comprehensive group winners were Spanish outfit Taberna El Panduro AM Team Almeria, who made it four wins from four matches with a victory over JuRo Unirek/VZV of the Netherlands. JuRo, who had won their previous three matches on Thursday, were already assured of a place in the quarter-finals.

Also in the last eight are Sport Club Senec, the Slovakian side, who topped Group A – despite losing to Szentendrei – and Italians Blue Team, who recorded a 16:3, 13:10 victory over LLOPIS BM Playa Sevilla from Spain much to the delight of the home fans.

Toyota MHC Dubrava remain the only other unbeaten side left in the competition as they topped Group B, earning a third straight win by beating Hungary team LadyBugs in a shootout. German side Strandgeflüster Minden finished second in Group B to also progress.

GRD Leca – Love Tiles (POR) and Odder Håndbold (DEN) complete the quarter-final line-up, progressing as the best third-placed teams.

Women’s quarter-finals

Toyota MHC Dubrava v Odder Håndbold
Taberna El Panduro A M Team Almeria v GRD Leca – Love Tiles
Sport Club Senec v Strandgeflüster Minden
Blue Team v JuRo Unirek / VZV

Roman Kalashnikov's Ekaterinodar are in the quarter-finals after winning all three group games

Favourites cruise through in men's event

The two teams responsible for four of the last five men’s titles Champions Cup history made light work of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Both reigning champions Detono Zagreb of Croatian and Russian club Ekaterinodar came through their groups with 100 per cent records with three wins from three games. Detono enjoyed the biggest win of the tournament so far, crushing British team Chelsea 22:6, 20:5.

However, Detono were not the only Croatian team to make it through to the last eight unbeaten, as Toyota MHC Dubrava recorded their third straight win on Friday, beating BHT Hurricanes of Germany 20:14, 14:10 to top Group C.

The fight for second place in Group C went down to wire in the final games as BHT Hurricanes secured second place, ahead of BHV Wasserschloss (SUI) and HIR-SAT BHC (HUN), with all three teams finishing on two points.

Group D turned out to be just as tight, with the top three teams all finishing on four points. Team Tschatcheur by PAUC of France and BHC Beach & Da Gang Munster of Germany ousted Rodby of Denmark to advance to the last eight.

Men’s quarter-finals

Detono Zagreb v BMP Sevilla
SC Ekaterinodar v Hiekka Hauskaa
MHC Dubrava v BHC Beach & Da Gang Munster
Team Tschatcheur by PAUC v BHT Hurricanes

Stay tuned on Saturday

The Champions Cup finalists will be decided on Saturday, with both the men’s and women’s quarter-finals and semi-finals taking place.

After the morning’s quarter-finals, the two women’s semi-finals will take place at 14:45 hrs CEST and 16:15, while the battle to reach the men’s final will throw off at 15:30 hrs CEST and 17:00.

You can watch all the action unfold live on ehfTV and follow live coverage behind-the-scenes on the EHF Beach Handball Instagram page.

For the full schedule and results, visit the EHF website.

See you @ the beach!


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
Share
CONTACT FORM