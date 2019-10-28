NEWS: Assembly coincided with the 100th anniversary of the Polish Olympic Committee which was founded in 1919

EHF President Wiederer attends General Assembly of European Olympic Committees

EHF President Michael Wiederer has attended the 48th General Assembly of the European Olympic Committees which took place in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday and Saturday (25 and 26 October).

The Assembly was welcomed to Warsaw by Andrzej Krasnicki, President of the Polish Olympic Committee as well as of the Polish Handball Federation. Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was also in attendance and provided the welcome address.

The meeting included, among others, reports on the 2nd European Games which took place in Minsk earlier this year as well as a progress report on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

A topic on the second was also this year's European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Bazu, Azerbaijan, at which handball was part of the programme.

The 2021 EYOF will take place in Banská Bystrica, Slovakia. Borjomi and Bakuriani (GEO) and Brno (CZE) were announced as candidate cities for the winter and summer editions, respectively, of the 2025 EYOFs.

The assembly coincided with a gala event o celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Polish Olympic Committee which was founded on 12 October 1919 in Krakow.

