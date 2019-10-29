2019-20 Men's Champions League

29.10.2019, 09:00

MIDWEEK PREVIEW: While group A sees a clash that will decide who temporarily sits on top of the table, group D’s midweek fixtures feature two leading sides taking on two teams fighting to climb the ranking

Flensburg and Barça battle for first; Bucuresti aim to stay top In group A of the VELUX EHF Champions League 2019/20, everything remains undecided, as five teams are within one point of each other. Two of them will face each other on Wednesday, with SG Flensburg-Handewitt welcoming Barça. Should the German side take the two points, they will temporarily lead the group, while the Spanish team need only one point to pull away from Paris Saint-Germain HB and Aalborg Handbold, the two other co-leaders. In group D, C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti will strive to hold onto their first place when they host Orlen Wisla Plock, who are struggling to stay in touch with the top. In Switzerland, Kadetten Schaffhausen are also trying to inch closer to the top of the table when they welcome second-ranked GOG. GROUP A

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs Barça (ESP)

Wednesday 30 October, 19:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com Barcelona have the most prolific offence of the VELUX EHF Champions League at the moment, with 178 goals scored in five rounds

Flensburg, on the other hand, have the most efficient defence, with only 115 goals received

Barça are currently sharing top of the group with Paris and Aalborg, with all three teams on eight points. Flensburg are one point behind

The teams have not played each other since 2017. Flensburg only took two confrontations out of the eight mutual encounters played, one of them being the semi-final at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2014

This is the first time Danish goalkeeper Kevin Møller will play against his former teammates at Flensburg GROUP D

C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)

Wednesday 30 October, 18:00 CET, live on ehftv.com Bucharest enter the court as the number one side on the table, with eight points from three wins and two draws

Wisla Plock arrive in round 6 as the third-ranked side in the group, with five points

The first meeting between these teams, on October 20, ended in a 26:26 draw

Both teams are currently first in their national league Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs GOG (DEN)

Thursday 31 October, 20:15 CET, live on ehftv.com GOG travel to Switzerland as the second-ranked side in group D, though they count eight points – the same as table leaders Dinamo Bucuresti

Kadetten will enter BBC Arena in Schaffhausen fourth on the table, with four points from their five matches thus far

Apart from chasing the two play-off spots, Kadetten will be seeking revenge for the 35:30 loss in Denmark on October 20

TEXT: Kevin Domas / Peter Bruun / cg



