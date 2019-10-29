EUROPEAN HANDBALL MANAGER COURSE ENTERS FIFTH YEAR

The fifth year of the European Handball Manager course at the German Sports University in Cologne threw-off in October with 17 students being introduced to basic economic, legal and management topics.

Those studying for the European Handball Manager course aim to complete the study program and be awarded with the certificate by the summer of 2020. The university is home to a number of former handball players, national coaches and managers from clubs.

The first two modules have been successfully completed, with lessons led by well-known speakers, including Prof Dr Tim Pawlowski from the University of Tübingen and Thomas Arnold, a board member of the German Olympic Federation. The legal topics were conveyed by recognised experts and lawyers of the law firm Heuking Kühn Luer Wojtek, with whom a successful partnership has existed for three years.

On the final day of the first week of the course, three-time EHF Champions League winner Carlos Prieto and Kai Wandschneider, coach of HSG Wetzlar, analysed the relationship between managers and players as well as coaches and managers and highlighted problem areas and possible solutions.

It is predicted by the summer of 2020, that half of all current Bundesliga clubs in Germany are likely to have a graduate from the European Handball Manager course.

“It’s great to see how this course has become established in European handball,” said course director Dr Stefan Walzel. “However, the big goal is and remains that not only referees and coaches need a license for their professional handball activities, and they need to extend their training periodically, but that this also applies to the management of professional handball organizations in the future.”

For further information on the European Handball Manager course, click here.

