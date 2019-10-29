«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

29.10.2019, 17:05
European Handball Manager course enters fifth year
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: Latest batch of students begin their studies at the German Sports University in Cologne

»Activities Channel »
 

EUROPEAN HANDBALL MANAGER COURSE ENTERS FIFTH YEAR

The fifth year of the European Handball Manager course at the German Sports University in Cologne threw-off in October with 17 students being introduced to basic economic, legal and management topics.

Those studying for the European Handball Manager course aim to complete the study program and be awarded with the certificate by the summer of 2020. The university is home to a number of former handball players, national coaches and managers from clubs.

The first two modules have been successfully completed, with lessons led by well-known speakers, including Prof Dr Tim Pawlowski from the University of Tübingen and Thomas Arnold, a board member of the German Olympic Federation. The legal topics were conveyed by recognised experts and lawyers of the law firm Heuking Kühn Luer Wojtek, with whom a successful partnership has existed for three years.

On the final day of the first week of the course, three-time EHF Champions League winner Carlos Prieto and Kai Wandschneider, coach of HSG Wetzlar, analysed the relationship between managers and players as well as coaches and managers and highlighted problem areas and possible solutions.

It is predicted by the summer of 2020, that half of all current Bundesliga clubs in Germany are likely to have a graduate from the European Handball Manager course.

“It’s great to see how this course has become established in European handball,” said course director Dr Stefan Walzel. “However, the big goal is and remains that not only referees and coaches need a license for their professional handball activities, and they need to extend their training periodically, but that this also applies to the management of professional handball organizations in the future.”

For further information on the European Handball Manager course, click here.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
Share
CONTACT FORM