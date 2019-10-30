BAUHAUS RETURNS TO BECOME OFFICIAL SPONSOR OF EHF EUROS 2020

BAUHAUS, the home improvement and gardening company, has been named official sponsor of the Men's and Women's EHF EURO 2020, Europe’s flagship handball competitions.

After the EHF EUROs in 2016 the sponsor returns in an agreement brokered by the European Handball Federation's (EHF) media and marketing partner Infront, a Wanda Sports Group Company.

The sponsorship will see BAUHAUS benefit from extensive TV visibility through broad exposure on LED boards, floor stickers and interview backdrops.

After Lidl and Liqui Moly, BAUHAUS joins as latest official sponsor of the Men's EHF EURO 2020 alongside Intersport, Gorenje, Grundfos and engelbert strauss.

For the first time in its sporting history, the Men's EHF EURO will be hosted by three countries in 2020, namely Sweden, Austria and Norway and a record of 24 teams are set to compete.

About Men's EHF EURO 2020



The EHF EURO 2020 will be held from 9 to 26 January 2020. This is the first time that 24 nations will take part, the first time that there are three organisers with Sweden, Austria and Norway and the first time that the final weekend lasts over three days. Sweden will organise two preliminary round groups and one main round group as well as the final weekend. The venues will be Gothenburg’s Scandinavium, Malmö Arena and Tele 2 Arena in Stockholm (only on the final weekend), a stadium with over 20,000 seats. In Austria, two preliminary round groups and one main round group will take place in the Vienna Stadthalle and the Stadthalle Graz. The "New Nidarohallen" in Trondheim with more than 8,000 seats will be the venue for the two preliminary round groups played in Norway. More info on www.ehf-euro.com .

About Infront

Connecting fans and consumers to the greatest sports events, Infront, a Wanda Sports Group company, offers everything an event or commercial partner needs to be successful. With a team of over 1,000 experts working from 45 offices across more than 16 countries around the world, Infront is equipped to tackle any challenge – be it innovative digital solutions, world-class event operations, international media rights distribution, sponsorship sales and activations or cutting-edge media production. Headquartered in Switzerland, Infront is passionate and #AllAboutSports. @infrontsports www.infront.sport.

About BAUHAUS

As early as 1960, BAUHAUS brought a new idea to Germany: branded products from a wide range of specialist self-service ranges, offered under one roof. Following this successful concept, more than 270 specialist centres have now been established in 19 countries across Europe. This makes BAUHAUS one of the leading specialists for workshop, home and garden in Europe. Each of the specialist centres is divided into 15 specialist shops. BAUHAUS has remained true to its basic concept - retailer quality and product variety at the best prices - and has continuously developed it further. www.bauhaus.eu

