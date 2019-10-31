MOTW Quiz: Seven questions to discover how well you know the two teams in this round's Match of the Week spotlight in the VELUX EHF Champions League

Test your knowledge of Porto vs Montpellier with the MOTW Quiz

In the sixth Match of the Week of the VELUX EHF Champions League 2019/20 FC Porto Sofarma, participants in last season’s EHF Cup Finals, will host two-time Champions Leagaue winners Montpellier HB. Before we see the two sides meet on Saturday at 19:30 CET live on ehfTV.com, find out how well you know the Portuguese and French teams.

TEXT: