30.10.2019, 15:57
Six countries set for European Wheelchair Handball Nations Tournament
NEWS: Fourth edition of wheelchair competition heads to Croatia with record number of teams taking part

SIX COUNTRIES SET FOR EUROPEAN WHEELCHAIR HANDBALL NATIONS TOURNAMENT

Six nations will be competing to take the European Wheelchair Handball Nations Tournament title when the fourth edition of the competition throws off in Zagreb in December.

Hosts Croatia will be joined by Spain, Hungary, Netherlands, Portugal and Romania in what will be the first edition which features six teams going for gold.

Two-time champions the Netherlands and Portugal will both be competing for the fourth time at the tournament which takes place between 14 and 15 December 2019. Spain and Romania will be participating in the event for very first time, while Hungary and Croatia will be making their second appearance in the competition.

The first game of the tournaments begins at 10:00 hrs CET on 14 December – a day where six matches will take place. The final is scheduled to be played on 15 December at 15:00 hrs CET. The draw for the competition will take place in due course.

In other news, the EHF can confirm that a date and venue for the first European Wheelchair Handball Championships will be revealed at the end of January 2020.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
