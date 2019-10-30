«aug 2019»
30.10.2019, 21:00
Dinamo take major step towards group D progression
GROUP D REVIEW: C. S. Dinamo Bucuresti extended their lead ahead of third placed Orlen Wisla Plock with a clear win in Wednesday’s important clash

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti
»Orlen Wisla Plock
»
 

Dinamo take major step towards group D progression

C. S. Dinamo Bucuresti took a big step towards the VELUX EHF Champions League elimination round with a clear victory at home against Orlen Wisla Plock.

The Romanian champions are still on top of the group and remain undefeated.

  • Dinamo Bucuresti are still undefeated with 10 points from six games
  • Plock are in third place, five points behind Dinamo
  • the nine goal-difference at the end was also the largest difference between the teams
  • Ante Kuduz and Kamel Alouini scored six goals each for Dinamo, Ziga Mlakar five for Plock

GROUP D
C. S Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 29:20 (13:10)

Not even an injury for their strong right back Amine Bannour could stop Dinamo Bucuresti in an important game at home against Plock on Wednesday evening.

Dinamo led from an early stage with their back court line, their right wing Razwan Gavriloaia and line player Mohamed Mamdouh enjoying plenty of success.

In combination with their usual solid defence, the home team established a three-goal lead already at 5:2.

During the rest of the first half, the Romanian hosts were leading by two or three goals before becoming even more dominating after the break.

In the second half, Dinamo went 17:12 ahead and cruised from there, extending their lead to nine goals by the end and went clear at the top of the group by two points.


TEXT: Peter Bruun / cor
 
