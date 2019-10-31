FEATURE: The only club represented in both the men’s and the women’s edition of the EHF Champions League has the two teams playing back-to-back matches in the Partille Arena on Saturday

Ladies first: Sävehof stage Champions League double

There is only one club with two teams in the EHF Champions League this season, and on Saturday the fans get the opportunity to see them both play on the same day.

Swedish club IK Sävehof are planning a true handball party in their Partille Arena, when first the women’s team take on DHK Banik Most in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League at 13:30 CET (live on ehfTV.com).

After that, the men take the court for their game against Group C leaders Bidasoa Irun in the VELUX EHF Champions League at 16:00 CET (live on ehfTV.com).

“The atmosphere will be special”

The club is calling it ‘The Super Week’ as IK Sävehof will be staging three such two-match days, with the first taking place on Saturday.

Also on Wednesday, for two domestic league matches, and next week Saturday (9 November), when the women face Györ and the men play Cocks, the double schedule will be applied.

“To my knowledge it is the first time ever a club hosts two games after another in the Champions League,” team manager Emil Berggren says. “We have invited lots of teams from our youth organisation and there will be live music and free ice cream and popcorn. We are completely sure that the atmosphere will be special.”

Inte nog med att det är fyra Champions League matcher nästa vecka. Det är även #viställerupp matcherna mot Önnered. läs mer https://t.co/h2FBmJY83s och glöm inte att köpa biljetter på https://t.co/7EzTgC5mYj #superveckan pic.twitter.com/FnfvJDojO6 — IK Sävehof (@IK_Savehof) October 29, 2019

The last club with both a women’s and a men’s team competing in the EHF Champions League was HC Vardar, two years ago. Now the honours are with IK Sävehof, after both teams won their respective domestic championship last season.

“It’s huge for us because it’s not that easy to be competitive on two fronts. I think it’s very admirable,” Berggren says. “We have a solid ground, a good youth system and very good coaches. We have the means to bring in good players but the big part of our squads has always been players from our youth ranks.”

Impressive start from young team

Despite boasting a young team, Sävehof’s men have had an impressive start in VELUX EHF Champions League Group C with four wins and just one defeat - against the team that will also be the upcoming opponents, Bidasoa Irun.

Sävehof signed Iranian international and former VfL Gummersbach player Pouya Norouzinezhad Gharehlou last week.

“I am incredibly happy that Pouya chose to come to us,” Berggren says. “He had some great seasons in the Bundesliga and he is a great player in attack but also a skilful defensive player.”

Boost chances to make it to the main round

But just before the men’s team will try to beat their Spanish rivals this time, the women’s team takes on DHK Banik Most.

Sävehöf are currently last in Group D, but a win against their Czech opponents would definitely boost their chances to make it to the main round of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League. The first meeting between the two teams ended in a 25:25 draw.

“If we can beat Banik Most our chances to make it through the group phase look pretty good,” Berhhren says. “We are getting better and better so hopefully we can have a good result on Saturday.”

The club hopes that at least 2,500 spectators make it to the arena on Saturday. With two top-level handball matches and a lot of off-court entertainment, it is bound to be a party all day long in Partille.

TEXT: