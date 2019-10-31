«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

31.10.2019, 11:30
Five teams eye main round berths
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP C/D PREVIEW: Györ can secure both a main round spot and first place in group D, while Brest hope to see off Bietigheim and eliminate the German side from contention

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Women's CL
»Group Matches
»
 

Five teams eye main round berths

With only three rounds completed in Group C, the race for the three main round berths is already becoming clearer.

After a clean sweep of victories, Brest can secure safe passage with a win against Bietigheim, while the German champions are playing for their survival after three consecutive losses.

Meanwhile, a sold-out “Traian” Arena will try to elevate SCM Ramnicu Valcea, in what could prove Buducnost’s biggest test of the season in this phase of the competition. The Montenegrin side already lost against Brest and cannot afford another slip-up ahead of the main round.

Over in Group D, Győr are still unbeaten and will secure a main round berth with a win against Krim. Moreover, the title holders can even clinch first place in a group provided Most fail to win against Sävehof.

Most can also earn safe passage to the next round if they win against Sävehof, as the Swedish side are still eyeing their first win of the season on home court.

GROUP C
SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Buducnost (MNE)
Friday 1 November, 18:30 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • both Valcea and Buducnost can clinch a main round berth with a win, provided Bietigheim lose against Brest
  • there will be a full house in Valcea, with 3,200 fans flocking to see their team, whose last home loss at this stage of the competition came in the 2008/09 season
  • the Romanian side lost their last two games, while Buducnost won theirs, Buducnost won the first game between the two sides 23:19
  • the sides met 11 times in European competitions, with Buducnost taking six wins, but winning only once in Romania

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)
Saturday 2 November, 15:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • Brest are on their best winning run in Europe’s top flight, with three victories in a row
  • the French side will clinch a main round berth with a draw on Saturday, while Bietigheim will be eliminated if they lose
  • Bietigheim have never lost four games in a row in the competition, an unwanted record facing them this weekend
  • the two sides met two weeks ago in Germany, with Brest taking a 35:32 win

GROUP D
IK Sävehof (SWE) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE)
Saturday 2 November, 13:30 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • Sävehof still wait for their first victory in the competition this season
  • a victory will preserve the Czech champions hold on second spot in the group
  • the game is part of a double-header for Sävehof in Partille, with the men’s team in VELUX EHF Champions League action immediately afterwards

Győri Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs RK Krim Mercator (SLO)
Saturday 2 November, 17:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • Krim’s Alja Varagic is the fifth top scorer in the competition with 21 goals, accounting for 28 per cent of her side’s goals
  • Györ are still unbeaten since their loss on 22 January 2018 against CSM Bucuresti
  • victory will see Gábor Danyi’s squad reach the main round regardless of other results

 

 

 


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu, Béla Müller / cor
 
Share
CONTACT FORM