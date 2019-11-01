«sep 2019»
01.11.2019, 10:00
Potential early main round tickets for Metz and CSM
GROUP A/B PREVIEW: As the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League moves into round 4, several teams have the chance to secure early main round berths this weekend

Potential early main round tickets for Metz and CSM

With the start of the return games in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, the first teams to reach the main round might already be known. In group A, Metz Handball could secure their ticket to the next stage if they beat Vipers Kristiansand, and if FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria and HC Podravka Vegeta do not draw.

In group B, Rostov-Don hope to take revenge versus Team Esbjerg on their home court in Russia. Both Rostov and Esbjerg, as well as CSM, have a chance to secure their spots in the main round. 

For CSM, Cristina Neagu could be set to make her comeback after a long absence.

GROUP A
HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria (HUN)
Saturday 2 November, 18:15 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • FTC won the first leg between the teams at home two weeks ago, 37:31

  • With 101 goals received, Podravka have the least effective defence in the Champions League at the moment

  • FTC currently have two players among the top 20 scorers of the competition: Katrin Klujber leads the ranking with 26 goals, while Noemi Hafra has netted 16 times

Metz Handball (FRA) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)
Sunday 3 November, 20:45 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • The first game of the season between these teams ended in a draw, 38:38. Metz were ahead by eight goals before losing their advantage

  • Metz goalkeeper Laura Glauser has been diagnosed with a torn ACL, an injury she contracted in the round 2 game against FTC. The EHF EURO 2018 champion will miss the rest of the season

  • Metz have not lost a home game in the Champions League since January 2017

  • The French side had their first defeat in the French league in Brest on Wednesday, while Vipers remain on top of the Norwegian league with nine straight wins

GROUP B
Rostov-Don (RUS) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)
Saturday 2 November, 14:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • If Lublin lose against CSM, the winner of this match will secure a berth in the main round 

  • In round 3, Esbjerg beat Rostov on their home court, 31:26

  • Rostov have not had a win in the Champions League since round 1, and currently sit third on three points behind Esbjerg on four

  • Esbjerg maintained a perfect record in the Danish league, with 11 wins in 11 matches, when they beat Herning-Ikast on Tuesday (26:24) 

MKS Perla Lublin (POL) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
Sunday 3 November, 18:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • CSM only need a point from this encounter to be sure of a place in the main round

  • In the previous round, the Romanian side comfortably defeated Lublin at home, 35:19

  • Last-placed Lublin still have no points in their account

  • CSM’s leader Cristina Neagu, sidelined since last December due to an ACL injury, is now training with the team and has a chance to make her comeback in Lublin


TEXT: Kevin Domas / Sergey Nikolaev / cg
 
