16 goals from Csaszar as Schaffhausen boost play-off hope

With 16 goals on 19 attempts, Gabor Csaszar played his crucial part as Kadetten Schaffhausen boosted their hope to reach the play-offs with a big 40:28 win against second placed GOG.

GROUP D

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs GOG (DEN) 40:28 (18:11)

With the win, Schaffhausen got a substantial revenge for the 35:30 defeat in their first match against GOG

GOG stay second in the group with eight points, while Schaffhausen advanced into third position with six points

Gabor Csaszar scored 16 goals for Schaffhausen, Mathias Gidsel scored six for GOG

Before the match, Schaffhausen coach Petr Hrachovec characterised GOG as his teams strongest opponent in the group.

This evening, however, Hrachovec´s men were much stronger than their Danish opponents. No less than 16 goals from Hungarian playmaker Gabor Csaszar certainly played their part in their victory.

After GOG got the better start, leading 3:1 and 4:2, Schaffhausen took over and became completely dominant.

With a brilliant Kristan Piliplovic behind and movable 6-0 defence and with fast and effective attacking play, the home team came back from a two-goal deficit to a five-goal lead at 12:7, and at halftime, they were ahead by seven.

With Gabor Csaszar as an intelligent playmaker and an effective shooter, the Swiss champions continued their dominance after the break, and after three minutes, they had their first double digits lead at 22:12.

GOG tried playing seven on six, but nothing helped the Danish team this Thursday night, and even an injury to Pilipovic didn't have an effect on Schaffhausen´s dominance.

Despite the defeat GOG head coach Nikolej Krickau was full of praise for the performance of the opposing Csaszar, saying: "We were happy here in Switzerland - until the game started. We hoped that Csaszar was not on that level, today. He was outstanding."

