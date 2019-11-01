FEATURE: Telekom Veszprém will travel to Poland to meet PGE VIVE Kielce in round 6, with the Hungarian side’s coach set to take on his own former coach Talant Dujshebaev in the battle on the bench

David Davis reunites with his previous master

It is not unusual to see a head coach face a former player in a match. However, it becomes a special encounter when this former player is now on the bench, leading a team as head coach themselves. Fans will be sure to enjoy the meeting between two masterminds when PGE VIVE Kielce host Telekom Veszprém HC and Talant Dujshebaev opposes David Davis in round 6 of the VELUX EHF Champions League.

The pressure and the stakes are huge. While the Hungarian champion have six points and currently own second spot in group B, Kielce have earned five points and stand in fifth.

First-hand witness to Dujshebaev’s transition to coaching

Veszprém coach Davis still remembers every detail of his shared past with Dujshebaev, in Ciudad Real eight years ago.

“I learnt a lot of him. I remember when I arrived at Ciudad Real and he still played. Then, right after he retired, he became our coach. That’s a huge change for anybody and I could experience it from pretty close – how he evolved and change his mindset,” says Davis. “He believed in me as a professional, both on and off the court, as he invited me to work with him together at BM Atlético Madrid as a Sports Director. Unfortunately, this story could not be longer as the club was bankrupted after two seasons.”

Dujshebaev won everything as a player and has also sat on the throne in club competitions many times as a head coach. His four titles in the Champions League alone say everything about his accomplishments.

“He is a very clever and strict guy. The way he expresses his thoughts and feelings is pure and he always talks from his heart. Talant always wants to win and knows how to motivate his players. This is what makes him so extraordinary and successful. That is why everybody knows his name and reputation,” says Davis.

The Dujshebaev method mixed with the Davis style

Veszprém’s head coach played both with and under the guidance of Dujshebaev. Davis might be one of the best examples of understanding the Russian-Spanish leader’s coaching style and system.

“He was clear how he wanted us to play. During trainings he was patient, however, we repeated a task until he said it was ready. He paid attention to little details and of course he always gave 100 per cent and wanted us to do the same. He taught us to understand his system and in a game he was calm enough to continuously use what we practiced,” says Davis.

“I liked to play in his system. In the basics, I do the same with my squad – in philosophy, mentality and work ethic. Our tactics are very similar and I also learnt a lot from him, such as how to manage the team off the court, how to speak with the media and take care of everything in order to be successful. Naturally, I do everything my way, but it was perfect to see a good example.”

Besides their past, their present is connected, as Veszprém will visit Kielce in the upcoming round of VELUX EHF Champions League. A win is crucial for both clubs.

“In Kielce, every player knows what they have to do in the system to be efficient. This is Talant’s first request to the athletes: discipline,” says Davis. “We have to do the same, but it is not as easy as what I just said. The Polish side needs to win, especially on their home court. We need to stay coordinated and focused during the 60 minutes.”

Handball connects people on the court, but also off it – as is the case with Davis and Talant Dujshebaev.

“We have known each other for such a long time and sometimes we talk not just about handball. For Saturday I will prepare a little gift for his grandson,” concludes Davis.

The bout can be watched live on ehfTV.com, starting at 15.00 local time in Kielce.

