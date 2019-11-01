«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

01.11.2019, 16:30
Sävehof aiming to bounce back at Partille’s handball party
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP C/D PREVIEW: A top of the table clash between Sävehof and Irun headline’s the weekend’s action

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»
 

Sävehof aiming to bounce back at Partille’s handball party

Having been humbled by Bidasoa Irun in the previous round, IK Sävehof are hoping a double-header of top-flight handball will set the scene for an impressive return to form and victory, as these two teams tussle for pole position in the race to advance from group C of the VELUX EHF Champions League.

Sporting must rediscover their form and defeat Cocks in Lisbon if they are to maintain any hopes of progression from that group, while there are bottom of the group clashes in Slovakia and Russia on a busy Saturday.

GROUP C
IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Bidasoa Irun (ESP)
Saturday 2 November, 16:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • the group’s top two clash for the second round in succession, following Irun’s ephatic 39:23 win in round 5
  • Saturday’s match will be the second of an EHF Champions League double-header in Partille, with Sävehof’s women’s team opening the afternoon with a clash against Banik Most
  • Sävehof were the last team to hold a perfect winning record before the round 5 loss and victory on Saturday will see them back on top of group C
  • both sides enjoyed narrow domestic league victories on Wednesday, Irun won 26:25 at Valladolid and Sävehof by 32:30 away to Skövde

Sporting CP (POR) vs Cocks (FIN)
Saturday 2 November, 16:30 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • Sporting will hope to gain a measure of revenge against Cocks, after they put a dent in their hopes of the top two in round 5
  • that victory was Cocks’ second of the season, matching their tally of their debut campaign, in half the number of games played
  • Sporting were given their toughest domestic test of the season on Wednesday as the beat Gaia by a single goal, leaving them joint top with Porto with a perfect winning record
  • Cocks’ first game since the international break was a Finnish league loss, falling 29:23 to arch-rivals Dicken

Tatran Presov (SVK) vs HC Eurofarm Rabotnik (MKD)
Saturday 2 November, 18:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • Although this is a bottom of the group encounter, the reverse fixture in round 5 provided a thrilling comeback win from Presov, their first of the season
  • That 24:23 loss was Rabotnik’s fourth one-goal loss in their debut top-flight season, the other match was a one-goal win over Cocks
  • Presov fell to a 29:23 loss to Zaporozhye in the SEHA league on Tuesday, Rabotnik have not played since round 5

GROUP D
Chekhovskie Medvedi (RUS) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE)
Saturday 2 November, 16:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • Chekhovskie Medvedi are sixth and last in the group with two points, while Kristianstad fly to Russia just one point and one place ahead of them
  • Kristianstad got their first VELUX EHF Champions League win this season against in their previous meeting in round 5, winning 36:28 at home
  • Chekhov have lost their last four group matches, following a bright start to the season with a win against Plock

 


TEXT: Chris O'Reilly, Peter Bruun
 
Share
CONTACT FORM