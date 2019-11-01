2019-20 Men's Champions League

01.11.2019, 16:30

Sävehof aiming to bounce back at Partille's handball party



GROUP C/D PREVIEW: A top of the table clash between Sävehof and Irun headline’s the weekend’s action

Sävehof aiming to bounce back at Partille’s handball party Having been humbled by Bidasoa Irun in the previous round, IK Sävehof are hoping a double-header of top-flight handball will set the scene for an impressive return to form and victory, as these two teams tussle for pole position in the race to advance from group C of the VELUX EHF Champions League. Sporting must rediscover their form and defeat Cocks in Lisbon if they are to maintain any hopes of progression from that group, while there are bottom of the group clashes in Slovakia and Russia on a busy Saturday. GROUP C

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Bidasoa Irun (ESP)

Saturday 2 November, 16:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com the group’s top two clash for the second round in succession, following Irun’s ephatic 39:23 win in round 5

Saturday’s match will be the second of an EHF Champions League double-header in Partille, with Sävehof’s women’s team opening the afternoon with a clash against Banik Most

Sävehof were the last team to hold a perfect winning record before the round 5 loss and victory on Saturday will see them back on top of group C

both sides enjoyed narrow domestic league victories on Wednesday, Irun won 26:25 at Valladolid and Sävehof by 32:30 away to Skövde Sporting CP (POR) vs Cocks (FIN)

Saturday 2 November, 16:30 local time, live on ehfTV.com Sporting will hope to gain a measure of revenge against Cocks, after they put a dent in their hopes of the top two in round 5

that victory was Cocks’ second of the season, matching their tally of their debut campaign, in half the number of games played

Sporting were given their toughest domestic test of the season on Wednesday as the beat Gaia by a single goal, leaving them joint top with Porto with a perfect winning record

Cocks’ first game since the international break was a Finnish league loss, falling 29:23 to arch-rivals Dicken Tatran Presov (SVK) vs HC Eurofarm Rabotnik (MKD)

Saturday 2 November, 18:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com Although this is a bottom of the group encounter, the reverse fixture in round 5 provided a thrilling comeback win from Presov, their first of the season

That 24:23 loss was Rabotnik’s fourth one-goal loss in their debut top-flight season, the other match was a one-goal win over Cocks

Presov fell to a 29:23 loss to Zaporozhye in the SEHA league on Tuesday, Rabotnik have not played since round 5 GROUP D

Chekhovskie Medvedi (RUS) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE)

Saturday 2 November, 16:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com Chekhovskie Medvedi are sixth and last in the group with two points, while Kristianstad fly to Russia just one point and one place ahead of them

Kristianstad got their first VELUX EHF Champions League win this season against in their previous meeting in round 5, winning 36:28 at home

Chekhov have lost their last four group matches, following a bright start to the season with a win against Plock

TEXT: Chris O'Reilly, Peter Bruun



