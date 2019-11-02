«sep 2019»
02.11.2019, 15:40
Sävehof record first win
GROUP D REVIEW: IK Sävehof were in control against DHK Banik Most from the early stages, enabling the Swedish side to record their first win in this season's DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League, 24:19.

Sävehof record first win

IK Sävehof took control of the game from the beginning of the match and produced their best handball when required against DHK Banik Most. Excellent goalkeeping and fantastic defence helped the Swedish side to record their first win in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20.

With this victory, Sävehof still have a chance to reach the main round.

  • Johanna Forsberg is Sävehof's top scorer with six goals
  • Sävehof remain in the hunt for the main round with this win
  • Dominika Zachova netted six for Most, though no other Most played score more than three

GROUP D
IK Sävehof (SWE) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE) 24:19 (12:8)

IK Sävehof's quick start meant that DHK Banik Most head coach Jiri Tancos needed to call a timeout after only four minutes when the home side were ahead by three. However, the picture of the game did not change and another timeout was called eight minutes later.

Most's struggles continued in attack throughout the rest of the first half. The Czech side finished the first half with a shot efficiency of just 33 per cent, while the Swedish club produced a superior performance in front of goal, ending the half on 48 per cent. Jana Sustkova in particular struggled to find the back of the net, with the Most left back scoring only once from seven shots.

A 6:2 run in the first 10 minutes of the second half from Sävehof quickly put an end to any doubt over which team would win the match, as Sävehof moved into an 18:10 lead.

Sävehof extended their margin to a high of 10 goals, and although Most made some late headway, the Swedish champions ran out comfortable winners, 24:19. The win keeps Sävehof's hopes of reaching the main round alive.

Most will host RK Krim Mercator in round 5, while IK Sävehof will meet Győri Audi ETO KC.


TEXT: Béla Müller / jw
 
