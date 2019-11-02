GROUP C REVIEW: Already through to the main round, Brest Bretagne recorded another dominant win in the DELO WOMEN'S EHF Championss League against Bietigheim, 36:30

Brest claim fourth win in a row

In what has slowly become a pattern in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, at the start of this season there is no defence capable of containing Brest Bretagne’s attack, regardless of the name of the opposing team or the players that take to the court.

The French side earned their fourth win in a row, 36:30, against Bietigheim, with another scintillating display in attack.

Ana Gros had one of the best displays in her career in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, scoring 12 goals



Brest’s playmaker Bella Gullden made her comeback after giving birth four months ago

Brest extended their winning streak to four games

Bietigheim lost their fourth game in a row, and they are two losses shy of their worst run in the competition

GROUP C

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) 36:30 (18:15)

Already through to the main round after Buducnost won against Valcea on Friday, Brest were eyeing a club record fourth win in a row in the DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League on Saturday – against Bietigheim.

A team that had scored an average of 35.6 goals per game in the first three rounds did not to change their approach. Brest started quicker than thier German opponents, opening up a 7:5 lead after 14 minutes.



Slovenian right back Ana Gros was virtually unstoppable for Brest, scoring nine of the French side’s 18 goals in the first half, yet the German side stood their ground with a 79 per cent shot efficiency. But they could not weather the storm, and Brest rode their attack once again to open a 18:15 gap at half-time.

Who else would you expect to deliver for @BBH_Officiel in the #deloehfcl but Ana Gros? The right back scored 9 goals in the first half vs @sgbbm and here are the best of them! 👏 #ehfcl #BBRBIE pic.twitter.com/B7AKbCnz7E — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) November 2, 2019



Ana Gros’s superb form continued after the break, as Brest were too strong for an indifferent Bietigheim side, who faltered in the second half.



Returning after maternity leave, Swedish playmaker Bella Gullden made a cameo for Brest, which is more good news for the French side.



With their fourth win in a row, Brest are still top of the table before they host Buducnost next week, while Bietigheim have a crucial game against Valcea.



The German side need to win by seven goals or more against the Romanian champions to continue their pursuit of a main round berth, a tough ask for a team that has lost their first four games.

