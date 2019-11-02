«sep 2019»
02.11.2019, 17:30
Dujshebaev's heroic display lifts Kielce past Veszprem
GROUP B REVIEW: Kielce right back Alex Dujshebaev scored 11 goals in their impressive 34:33 win against Veszprém

Dujshebaev's heroic display lifts Kielce past Veszprem

The headlines were all about the battle between the master and the apprentice in the clash between two mastermind coaches, Talant Dujshebaev and David Davis, but it was another Dujshebaev who stole the show in a rematch of last season's semi-final between PGE Vive Kielce and Telekom Veszprém HC.

Kielce right back Alex Dujshebaev, Talant’s son, produced another vintage display to help his side earn a superb win against the Hungarian powerhouse, 34:33.

  • Kielce avenged last season’s semi-final loss against Veszprém, when the Hungarian side took a 33:30 win
     
  • Alex Dujshebaev top-scored for Kielce with 11 goals
  • Kielce (seven points) leapfrog Veszprém (six points) in the standings
  • The Polish side travel to Vardar next week, while Veszprém travel to Brest

GROUP B

PGE Vive Kielce (POL) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) 34:33 (17:17)

When two strong attacks meet, the potential for many goals skyrockets, so it was no surprise that the first half ended in a high-scoring 17:17 stalemate. There were no fewer than five lead changes in the first 30 minutes, as the two teams alternated superb moments with some huge misses. The two defences made some stops, but they generally struggled to contain their opponents – and the attack efficiencies read 68 per cent versus 74 per cent.

Veszprém’s depth largely kept them afloat over a long period of time, with eight different players scoring in the first half, while Kielce right back Alex Dujshebaev was in flawless form, scoring four goals from four shots.

There is probably no coach who knows Talant Dujshebaev better than his former player, David Davis, as the legendary Kielce maestro had Davis as a player between 2005 and 2013 at Ciudad Real and Atletico Madrid. But there was nothing that Davis could do to stop Kielce in the second half, despite throwing everything he had in the mix.

Veszprém tried almost everything but still fell short. Although right wing Dragan Gajic led the line, scoring seven goals, and backs Tönnesen and Rasmus Lauge Schmidt had good shooting days, once Kielce took the lead in the 33rd minute, 19:18, they were in control of the game.

Another vintage display from Alex Dujshebaev, Davis’s former team-mate in Ciudad Real, was on the cards, and the Spanish right back scored 11 times in total to lift his side past Veszprém. The Polish side led by four goals, 29:25, but, ultimately, they only managed a 34:33 win – their third win of the season.

The Hungarian side have lost both away games this season, which could prove a troubling pattern, especially as Kielce have leapfrogged them in the standings, with seven points.


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / jw
 
