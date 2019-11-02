Chekhovskie Medvedi double their tally to escape last place



Chekhovskie Medvedi not only avenged their loss to the Swedes two weeks ago, they also leapfrogged them in the table, leaving Kristianstad in last place after defeating them 37:26 at home on Saturday afternoon.

Chekhovskie Medvedi are now in fifth with four points from six matches

Kristianstad are sixth and last with three points

Dmitriy Kornev scored seven goals for Chekhov, Alfred Ehn and Teitur Örn Einarsson got five each for Kristianstad

GROUP D



Chekhovkskie Medvedi (RUS) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE) 37:26 (20:16)

Chekhov took the upper hand early in the match, and that was only the beginning of their side’s utter dominance, as they gained revenge for the 36:28 defeat in Sweden two weeks ago.



The victory ensured that Chekhov kept their mathematical chances of reaching the knock-out phase alive.



After Kristianstad initially enjoyed a couple of two-goal leads, Chekhov’s 5-1 defence began to pay off, and Dmitry Pavlenko also stepped up in goal, and consequently the home side had a series of three-goal leads.



Kristianstad caught up a couple of times, but the hosts were still able to establish a clear lead at half-time.



Chekhov practically had the match sewn up within the first six minutes of the second half, scoring the opening five goals after the break.



The Russians dominated the game for the remainder of the match, stretching out a 12 goal advantage, eventually winning by 11.



