«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

02.11.2019, 18:50
Bidasoa extend Group C lead with clear win
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP C REVIEW – Bidasoa Irun extended their lead in Group D of the VELUX EHF Champions League with their second clear win in succession against IK Sävehof.

» »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»Bidasoa Irun
»IK Sävehof
»Esteban Salinas Munoz
»
 

Bidasoa extend Group C lead with clear win


IK Sävehof were unable to avenge the 16 goal defeat in their first match against Bidasoa Irun when the two teams came face to face once more in Sweden.
Instead, the Spanish side came away with another clear win in a match that was virtually over after the first half.

  • Sävehof managed only two goals in the first 15 minutes
  • Bidasoa top the group with 11 points, three more than second placed Sävehof
  • Esteban Salinas scored five goals for Bidasoa, as did Jonathan Edvarsson for Sävehof


GROUP C
IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Bidasoa Irun (ESP) 24:33 (9:20)


The Sävehof men’s team were unable to match the 24:19 win that the women’s team recorded against Banik Most in the DELO WOMEN´S EHF Champions League earlier in the afternoon.
Instead, Bidasoa crashed the party in the Partille Arena with their second big win in succession against the Swedish champions.


The Spanish fans dominated in the arena, just as their players did on court.
Sävehof were only able to score two goals in the first quarter of an hour, ensuring the visitors’ dominance right from the start.
After a chastening opening period, Sävehof's Sebastian Karlsson said: ”It was a very poor first half from our side and even though the second half was a little bit better, this was not good enough”.


Sävehof managed to move a little closer after the break and reduce the gap to seven goals on a few occasions, but they never looked like preventing Bidasoa from taking another clear win and extending their group lead.


After the game, IK Sävehof head coach Kristian Berndtsson said:  "Sometimes you just have to realise that an opponent is better than you and we’ll try to develop both individually as well as a team so we can be better next time we meet”.


Karlsson added: "We have some positive things to take from this match... There’s still a lot to play for and we are going to go for two points in the rest of the games, of course”.


TEXT: Peter Bruun / tm
 
Share
CONTACT FORM