GROUP C REVIEW – Bidasoa Irun extended their lead in Group D of the VELUX EHF Champions League with their second clear win in succession against IK Sävehof.

Bidasoa extend Group C lead with clear win



IK Sävehof were unable to avenge the 16 goal defeat in their first match against Bidasoa Irun when the two teams came face to face once more in Sweden.

Instead, the Spanish side came away with another clear win in a match that was virtually over after the first half.

Sävehof managed only two goals in the first 15 minutes

Bidasoa top the group with 11 points, three more than second placed Sävehof

Esteban Salinas scored five goals for Bidasoa, as did Jonathan Edvarsson for Sävehof



GROUP C

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Bidasoa Irun (ESP) 24:33 (9:20)



The Sävehof men’s team were unable to match the 24:19 win that the women’s team recorded against Banik Most in the DELO WOMEN´S EHF Champions League earlier in the afternoon.

Instead, Bidasoa crashed the party in the Partille Arena with their second big win in succession against the Swedish champions.



The Spanish fans dominated in the arena, just as their players did on court.

Sävehof were only able to score two goals in the first quarter of an hour, ensuring the visitors’ dominance right from the start.

After a chastening opening period, Sävehof's Sebastian Karlsson said: ”It was a very poor first half from our side and even though the second half was a little bit better, this was not good enough”.



Sävehof managed to move a little closer after the break and reduce the gap to seven goals on a few occasions, but they never looked like preventing Bidasoa from taking another clear win and extending their group lead.



After the game, IK Sävehof head coach Kristian Berndtsson said: "Sometimes you just have to realise that an opponent is better than you and we’ll try to develop both individually as well as a team so we can be better next time we meet”.



Karlsson added: "We have some positive things to take from this match... There’s still a lot to play for and we are going to go for two points in the rest of the games, of course”.

