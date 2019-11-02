«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

02.11.2019, 20:40
FTC take second win against Podravka
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP A REVIEW: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria took their second win against HC Podravka Vegeta, albeit in a much closer match than round 3's encounter

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Women's CL
»Group Matches
»Match Results
»FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
»HC Podravka Vegeta
»
 

FTC take second win against Podravka

Heading into their DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League group A match, both HC Podravka Vegeta and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria had two points in their bag after round 3.

While the Hungarian side had won the first match two weeks ago at home (37:31), Podravka were hopeful of a better outcome this time, having won their only home Champions League game this season against Vipers Kristiansand. Saturday evening's match proved to be a thriller.

  • After winning by seven in round 3, FTC beat Podravka again – but this time by only one
  • FTC are temporarily second in group A with four points, while Podravka remain fourth with two points
  • Podravka’s Dejana Milosavljevic was the game's top scorer with nine goals
  • Three players netted five times for FTC: Katrin Klujber, Aniko Kovacsics and Viktoria Lukacs

GROUP A
HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 26:27 (15:14)

Throughout a very close first half, neither side held an advantage greater than two goals. And though FTC led 10:8 in the 21st minute, it did not say much about the course of the game. Both teams remained neck and neck during a tense first half.

The hosts could rely on a very efficient Dejana Milosavljevic, who got past FTC’s defence eight times in the first half alone. The Hungarian side used a more varied approach, with Katrin Klujber scoring the most for FTC before the break – four goals. Thanks to Milosavljevic’s last goal in the first half, Podravka were ahead by one at half-time, 15:14.



Tjasa Stanko gave the hosts their first two-goal advantage of the evening almost immediately after returning to the court, but FTC responded and were able to take a grip of the game. Blanka Biro made some important saves while, on the other side of the court, Noemi Hafra put the visitors ahead by two.

Despite the Croatian side remaining within reach of their opponents through the second half, Podravka could not level the score again – and FTC remained ahead until the full-time whistle. Viktoria Lukacs scored her fifth goal 90 seconds before the end of the game to put her team up 27:25, ensuring that the Hungarian side would be the first team this season to leave Podravka with two points.


TEXT: Kevin Domas / jw
 
Share
CONTACT FORM