2019-20 Men's Champions League

02.11.2019, 21:20

Presov come out on top again in thrilling win over Rabotnik



GROUP C REVIEW – TATRAN Presov earned their second win in a fortnight against HC Eurofarm Rabotnik, and the second match was almost as close as the first one.

Presov come out on top again in thrilling win over Rabotnik

For the second time within two weeks, TATRAN Presov defeated HC Eurofarm Rabotnik, but the match in Slovakia was almost as nail-biting as the one in North Macedonia, as the decisive moment came with just 25 seconds to go. Presov record a second successive victory against Rabotnik

The wins are Presov’s only victories in the group so far, and they double their points tally from 2 to 4

Oliver Rabek scored 10 goals for Presov, Vladislav Ostroushko got 7 for Rabotnik

GROUP C

TATRAN Presov (SVK) vs HC Eurofarm Rabotnik (MKD) 31:29 (15:14)



TATRAN Presov left Rabotnik bottom of Group C, after a second successive win against the VELUX EHF Champions League debutants.

Presov won 24:23 in the first meeting, and this one was no less of a thriller, as Ognjen Djeric got the decisive goal to make it 31:29 with just 25 seconds left.



After the game, Djeric commented: “A win is a win and that is important, but we made a lot of mistakes and allowed the visitors to come back. We need to kill off games”.



Both sides had the upper hand at times during the game. Presov opened with several three-goal leads, before it was Rabotnik´s turn to be three goals ahead.

At half-time, Presov led though, and the visitors’ defence had their problems with Presov´s effective left back Oliver Rabek.



The hosts were also three goals up in the second half, only to see their opponents bounce back again, and the scenario almost repeated itself, as Rabotnik were close to catching up a four-goal deficit, before Djeric sealed the win late on.



Presov coach Slavko Goluža wasn’t entirely pleased with his team’s showing: “It’s one of those matches where we got the win, but we can’t be completely satisfied. Goalkeeper Cvitković kept us in the game at crucial moments today. We have to be careful when we have these leads.”



Visiting coach Stevče Aluševski was left to rue missed chances: “We were chasing them for the whole match, and in a game like this, we need to take our chances if we want to be successful. I have to congratulate them for the win.”

TEXT: Peter Bruun / tm



