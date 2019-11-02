«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

02.11.2019, 21:20
Presov come out on top again in thrilling win over Rabotnik
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP C REVIEW – TATRAN Presov earned their second win in a fortnight against HC Eurofarm Rabotnik, and the second match was almost as close as the first one.

» »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»HC Eurofarm Rabotnik
»TATRAN Presov
»Vladislav Ostroushko
»Mario Cvitkovic
»Ognjen Djeric
»Oliver Rabek
»
 

Presov come out on top again in thrilling win over Rabotnik


For the second time within two weeks, TATRAN Presov defeated HC Eurofarm Rabotnik, but the match in Slovakia was almost as nail-biting as the one in North Macedonia, as the decisive moment came with just 25 seconds to go.

  • Presov record a second successive victory against Rabotnik
  • The wins are Presov’s only victories in the group so far, and they double their points tally from 2 to 4
  • Oliver Rabek scored 10 goals for Presov, Vladislav Ostroushko got 7 for Rabotnik


GROUP C
TATRAN Presov (SVK) vs HC Eurofarm Rabotnik (MKD) 31:29 (15:14)

TATRAN Presov left Rabotnik bottom of Group C, after a second successive win against the VELUX EHF Champions League debutants.
Presov won 24:23 in the first meeting, and this one was no less of a thriller, as Ognjen Djeric got the decisive goal to make it 31:29 with just 25 seconds left.

After the game, Djeric commented: “A win is a win and that is important, but we made a lot of mistakes and allowed the visitors to come back. We need to kill off games”.

Both sides had the upper hand at times during the game. Presov opened with several three-goal leads, before it was Rabotnik´s turn to be three goals ahead.
At half-time, Presov led though, and the visitors’ defence had their problems with Presov´s effective left back Oliver Rabek.

The hosts were also three goals up in the second half, only to see their opponents bounce back again, and the scenario almost repeated itself, as Rabotnik were close to catching up a four-goal deficit, before Djeric sealed the win late on.

Presov coach Slavko Goluža wasn’t entirely pleased with his team’s showing: “It’s one of those matches where we got the win, but we can’t be completely satisfied. Goalkeeper Cvitković kept us in the game at crucial moments today. We have to be careful when we have these leads.”

Visiting coach Stevče Aluševski was left to rue missed chances: “We were chasing them for the whole match, and in a game like this, we need to take our chances if we want to be successful. I have to congratulate them for the win.”


TEXT: Peter Bruun / tm
 
Share
CONTACT FORM