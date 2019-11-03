«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

03.11.2019, 19:10
Strong second half helps Szeged to victory against Celje
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP A REVIEW: After a tight first period, Szeged seized control of the game to stroll home in the second half

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»MOL-Pick Szeged
»RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko
»Joan Cañellas Reixach
»Bogdan Radivojevic
»Klemen Ferlin
»Josip Sarac
»
 

Strong second half helps Szeged to victory against Celje

 

Ahead of today’s clash, Szeged had seven points to their name, while Celje only registered their first points with a win last time out against Elverum.

But anyone expecting a one-sided affair was proven wrong, as the young Slovenian side gave their hosts a good run for their money.

Szeged had trouble containing the Celje offence in the opening half, but their quality told as the game wore on.

 

  • Szeged are now third in the group with 9 points, while Celje remain sixth with 2
  • The best scorer of the game was Szeged’s Bogdan Radivojevic with 8, while Josip Sarac netted 7 times for Celje
  • Szeged scored 17 goals in the second half alone to secure the win

GROUP A

MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN) vs RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko (SLO) 31:24 (14:14)

Depsite having taken just two points prior to this match, Celje didn’t show any signs of pressure during the opening phase. The Slovenian side, helped by Klemen Ferlin’s saves, quickly took a 3-goal advantage after Gal Marguc netted.

Szeged reacted promptly, though, largely thanks to Bogdan Radivojevic. After the Serbian’s first goal, the teams were level on 5, and remained neck-to-neck until the break.

The best illustration of how close both teams were came in the last ten seconds of the half. Szeged’s Luka Stepancic scored an in-flight goal before, right on the buzzer, Kristjan Horzen equalised, leaving everything open for the second half.

The turning point came just after the restart, as Szeged upped the attacking intensity level. This translated onto the score board as Szeged led by 3 after forty minutes, thanks to two straight goals by Joan Canellas.

Celje were struggling to find the net, and went goalless between the 43rd and 53rd minutes, allowing Szeged to pull away. Ferlin did his best to keep the visitors in the game, but the Slovenian keeper couldn’t stop everything.

Bogdan Radivojevic got an 8-goal haul to put Szeged ahead by 7 with two minutes to play, and it was clear the Hungarian side would take the two points.

 

 


TEXT: Kevin Domas / tm
 
Share
CONTACT FORM