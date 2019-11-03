GROUP A REVIEW: After a tight first period, Szeged seized control of the game to stroll home in the second half

Strong second half helps Szeged to victory against Celje

Ahead of today’s clash, Szeged had seven points to their name, while Celje only registered their first points with a win last time out against Elverum.

But anyone expecting a one-sided affair was proven wrong, as the young Slovenian side gave their hosts a good run for their money.

Szeged had trouble containing the Celje offence in the opening half, but their quality told as the game wore on.

Szeged are now third in the group with 9 points, while Celje remain sixth with 2

The b est scorer of the game was Szeged’s Bogdan Radivojevic with 8, while Josip Sarac netted 7 times for Celje

Szeged scored 17 goals in the second half alone to secure the win

GROUP A

MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN) vs RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko (SLO) 31:24 (14:14)

Depsite having taken just two points prior to this match, Celje didn’t show any signs of pressure during the opening phase. The Slovenian side, helped by Klemen Ferlin’s saves, quickly took a 3-goal advantage after Gal Marguc netted.

Szeged reacted promptly, though, largely thanks to Bogdan Radivojevic. After the Serbian’s first goal, the teams were level on 5, and remained neck-to-neck until the break.

The best illustration of how close both teams were came in the last ten seconds of the half. Szeged’s Luka Stepancic scored an in-flight goal before, right on the buzzer, Kristjan Horzen equalised, leaving everything open for the second half.

The turning point came just after the restart, as Szeged upped the attacking intensity level. This translated onto the score board as Szeged led by 3 after forty minutes, thanks to two straight goals by Joan Canellas.

Celje were struggling to find the net, and went goalless between the 43rd and 53rd minutes, allowing Szeged to pull away. Ferlin did his best to keep the visitors in the game, but the Slovenian keeper couldn’t stop everything.

Bogdan Radivojevic got an 8-goal haul to put Szeged ahead by 7 with two minutes to play, and it was clear the Hungarian side would take the two points.

