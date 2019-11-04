«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

04.11.2019, 16:59
45 teams learn groups for M18 and M20 EHF Championships
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS REPORT: The draw for the Men's 18 and 20 EHF Championships, to be held in the summer of 2020, took place in Vienna on Monday afternoon.

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2020 Men's 18
»Championship - BUL
»
 

45 teams learn groups for M18 and M20 EHF Championships

The draw for the 2020 Men's 18 and 20 EHF Championships to be held next summer took place at the EHF office in Vienna on Monday afternoon, with a total of 45 teams learning their preliminary groups for the five tournaments. 

The two M20 EHF Championships will be organised by Bosnia and Herzegovina and Latvia. As such, both federations had the right to choose their playing groups following the drawing of other rows, as did the organisers of the M18 EHF Championships: Montenegro, Bulgaria and North Macedonia. 

The results of the draw for all five EHF Championships are as follows:

M20 EHF Championships
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group A: Poland, Faroe Islands, Slovakia, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group B: Czech Republic, Netherlands, Montenegro, Estonia, Greece

Latvia
Group A: Romania, Turkey, Georgia, Latvia, Great Britain, Belgium
Group B: Belarus, North Macedonia, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Kosovo

M18 EHF Championships
Montenegro
Group A: Netherlands, Turkey, Montenegro, Kosovo
Group B: Romania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Azerbaijan

Bulgaria
Group A: Czech Republic, Faroe Islands, Bulgaria, Great Britain
Group B: Belarus, Slovakia, Finland, Lithuania

North Macedonia
Group A: Poland, North Macedonia, Estonia, Greece
Group B: Switzerland, Ukraine, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina

The M20 EHF Championships 2020 will take place from July 3 to 12. The M18 EHF Championships 2020 will be played from August 17 to 23. 


TEXT: Courtney Gahan
 
Share
CONTACT FORM