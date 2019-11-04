45 teams learn groups for M18 and M20 EHF Championships
The draw for the 2020 Men's 18 and 20 EHF Championships to be held next summer took place at the EHF office in Vienna on Monday afternoon, with a total of 45 teams learning their preliminary groups for the five tournaments.
The two M20 EHF Championships will be organised by Bosnia and Herzegovina and Latvia. As such, both federations had the right to choose their playing groups following the drawing of other rows, as did the organisers of the M18 EHF Championships: Montenegro, Bulgaria and North Macedonia.
The results of the draw for all five EHF Championships are as follows:
M20 EHF Championships
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group A: Poland, Faroe Islands, Slovakia, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group B: Czech Republic, Netherlands, Montenegro, Estonia, Greece
Latvia
Group A: Romania, Turkey, Georgia, Latvia, Great Britain, Belgium
Group B: Belarus, North Macedonia, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Kosovo
M18 EHF Championships
Montenegro
Group A: Netherlands, Turkey, Montenegro, Kosovo
Group B: Romania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Azerbaijan
Bulgaria
Group A: Czech Republic, Faroe Islands, Bulgaria, Great Britain
Group B: Belarus, Slovakia, Finland, Lithuania
North Macedonia
Group A: Poland, North Macedonia, Estonia, Greece
Group B: Switzerland, Ukraine, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina
The M20 EHF Championships 2020 will take place from July 3 to 12. The M18 EHF Championships 2020 will be played from August 17 to 23.
TEXT: Courtney Gahan