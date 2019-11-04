NEWS REPORT: The draw for the Men's 18 and 20 EHF Championships, to be held in the summer of 2020, took place in Vienna on Monday afternoon.

45 teams learn groups for M18 and M20 EHF Championships

The draw for the 2020 Men's 18 and 20 EHF Championships to be held next summer took place at the EHF office in Vienna on Monday afternoon, with a total of 45 teams learning their preliminary groups for the five tournaments.

The two M20 EHF Championships will be organised by Bosnia and Herzegovina and Latvia. As such, both federations had the right to choose their playing groups following the drawing of other rows, as did the organisers of the M18 EHF Championships: Montenegro, Bulgaria and North Macedonia.

The results of the draw for all five EHF Championships are as follows:

M20 EHF Championships

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group A: Poland, Faroe Islands, Slovakia, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group B: Czech Republic, Netherlands, Montenegro, Estonia, Greece

Latvia

Group A: Romania, Turkey, Georgia, Latvia, Great Britain, Belgium

Group B: Belarus, North Macedonia, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Kosovo

M18 EHF Championships

Montenegro

Group A: Netherlands, Turkey, Montenegro, Kosovo

Group B: Romania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Azerbaijan

Bulgaria

Group A: Czech Republic, Faroe Islands, Bulgaria, Great Britain

Group B: Belarus, Slovakia, Finland, Lithuania

North Macedonia

Group A: Poland, North Macedonia, Estonia, Greece

Group B: Switzerland, Ukraine, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina

The M20 EHF Championships 2020 will take place from July 3 to 12. The M18 EHF Championships 2020 will be played from August 17 to 23.

TEXT: