05.11.2019, 11:50
PSG face risky trip to Flensburg
MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Two fascinating midweek encounters on the way, with Flensburg hoping to get back on track, while Dinamo Bucuresti can take a major step towards progression from group D

PSG face risky trip to Flensburg

Round 7 of the VELUX EHF Champions League begins with a bang as PSG travel to Flensburg, a place where they have won twice in the last three seasons.

The French champions will have the opportunity to temporarily take first place in group A, while the German side look to bounce back up after losing their last game at home against Barça.

In group D, C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti eye a possible early ticket for the elimination matches when taking on Kadetten Schaffhausen. If they win and other results go their way this weekend, the Romanian champions will progress t the elimination round.

Nothing is certain, however, as Schaffhausen are one of only two teams to take a point from Dinamo this season.

GROUP A
SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA)
Wednesday 6 November, 19:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • Paris are currently second in the group with ten points while Flensburg are fifth with seven
  • Flensburg have not won a game, in Europe or domestic action since 17 October
  • Goeran Johannessen, Flensburg’s best scorer in the Champions League with 33 goals, suffered an ankle injury last weekend and may not be fit for the game
  • out of the ten meetings in European competition, Paris won seven times and took two points on two occasions away from home

GROUP D
C. S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI)
Wednesday 6 November, 17.15 local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • Dinamo Bucuresti are leading the group with 10 points and may reach the elimination round already this weekend, if all results go their way
  • Schaffhausen are one of only two teams who have been able to take a point from Dinamo, drawing 28:28 at home in the opening match of the group
  • both teams won their latest matches cleary, Dinamo 29:20 at home against Plock and Schaffhausen 40:28 at home against GOG
  • while Dinamo have not played a domestic league match since 16 October, Schaffhausen won 36:35 away against Challenge Cup participants BSV Bern in the Swiss league on Sunday

 


TEXT: Kevin Domas, Peter Bruun / cor
 
