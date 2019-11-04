NEWS: All nine provinces of host nation Austria are getting involved in the 9-26 January tournament thanks to a newly designed jersey the home nation will be wearing at the men’s EHF EURO 2020

Austria’s EHF EURO shirts show nationwide support

The countdown to the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 on 9-26 January is running fast and host nations Sweden, Austria and Norway enter the final stretch of their preparations.

In Austria, the tournament will use venues in Vienna and Graz - but the Austrian handball federation (ÖHB) likes to get all of the country’s nine provinces involved.

In cooperation with their clothing outfitter SELECT, they have designed a new shirt which Nikola Bilyk & co. will be wearing at the tournament. The shirt displays a landmark from each of the nine provinces.

This week, the ÖHB has started a competition on their social media channels, where fans should guess which landmark from each province will appear on the shirt. The first province is Salzburg.

Fans can not only win tickets for the Austria vs Germany friendly just before the throw-off of the EHF EURO on 6 January, but some lucky ones will also win that shirt.

TEXT: