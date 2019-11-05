2019-20 Women's Challenge Cup

NEWS REPORT: The EHF decided on the promotion of the top seeded club in the Women’s Challenge Cup following the withdrawal of Ardesen

Valladolid receives bye to the quarter-finals The European Handball Federation rearranged the Last 16 phase of the Women’s Challenge Cup 2019/20 after the Turkish club Ardesen withdrew from the competition. According to the seeding list, Ardesen were supposed start in Round 4 – Last 16.



In order to harmonize the competition after the withdrawal of Ardesen, the EHF decided to award Aula Alimentos de Valladolid, as the best seeded team in the Women’s Challenge Cup 2019/20, with a bye for Round 4 (Last 16) and the Spanish club therefore enters the competition only in the quarter-finals which take place 29 February/01 March (1st leg) and 07/08 March 2020 (2nd leg).



There will be 22 teams in the action in the first playing round (Round 3) of the competition this season. The first leg is scheduled for 9/10 November, while the second leg will be played one week later.



The winning sides will join three teams directly seeded for the Last 16 – HC Lokomotiva Zagreb, JuRo Unirek VZV and ZRK Naisa Nis.



