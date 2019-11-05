Court of Handball fines Martin

The EHF Court of Handball has released a decision following a disciplinary procedure against Rostov-Don head coach Ambros Martin, following the Round 3 match of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20 against Team Esbjerg (DEN) hosted by the latter.



After the end of the match, Martin approached several times the EHF referees to express his discontent and his frustration regarding their performance. This discontent was displayed via provocative verbal and non-verbal attitude.



The panel of the EHF Court of Handball considers that such behaviour constitutes an inappropriate conduct towards the EHF officials and deserves further sanctions. Consequently, a fine of €500 is imposed on Martin. An appeal may be filed with the Court of Appeal within 7 days.

