2019-20 Men's Champions League

06.11.2019, 20:00

Dinamo Bucuresti seal early knockout berth after thriller « Go back » Print Version



GROUP D REVIEW: As the first team from the C-D groups, C. S. Dinamo Bucuresti became the first team to qualify for the elimination round, but only after a tough fight

» More information on » 2019-20 Men's CL

» Group Phase

» Match Results

» C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti

» Kadetten Schaffhausen

Read more » GROUP D REVIEW: As the first team from the C-D groups, C. S. Dinamo Bucuresti became the first team to qualify for the elimination round, but only after a tough fight Tweet

Dinamo Bucuresti seal early knockout berth after thriller Romanian champions C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti are ready for the VELUX EHF Champions League knockout matches groups C/D stage after a 27:26 home win against Kadetten Schaffhausen, but had to work hard with the win not secured until the last 120 seconds. With five wins and two draws, the unbeaten Dinamo Bucuresti became first team through to knockout matches groups C/D stage

Schaffhausen are still third with six points

Ante Kuduz scored 10 goals for Dinamo, Gabor Csaszar six for Schaffhausen GROUP D



C. S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 27:26 (15:14)



Still missing their usually high-scoring right back Amine Bannour, Dinamo were tested against their extremely-competitive Swiss visitors but managed to win in the end to secure at least second place in Group D and, with it, a ticket to the elimination matches to be held in early 2020.



Although Schaffhausen got away on a fast-break every now and then in the opening stages, Dinamo seemed were in control early on, leading by three or four goals most of the time with their vociferous home fans cheering on their team constantly.



However, as the game approached the break, Schaffhausen managed to catch up even though their Hungarian playmaker Gabor Csaszar was not as dominating as he was against GOG last Thursday, where he scored 16 goals.



Still, he added enough speed and creativity to the Swiss attacking play to enable them to reduce the distance to just one goal (15:14) down at the break.



The lead changed hands a number of times in the second period – at one stage Schaffhausen even took a two-goal lead – but the home side, inspired by the heroics of their Tunisian and Iranian goalkeepers, Missaoui Makrem and Saeid Heidarirad, were able to keep in check with Dinamo until left back Ante Kuduz decided the match with one minute left as he put his side two ahead (27:25).

TEXT: Peter Bruun/amc



Share Tweet TEXT: