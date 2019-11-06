GROUP A REVIEW: The clash between Flensburg and Paris was decided by the final action, with Vincent Gérard saving the two points for the visitors

Vincent Gérard saves the day for Paris

Travelling to Flensburg is never easy, and Paris know a lot about this, as the French side lost two of their last four trips to the north of Germany in the VELUX EHF Champions League.

But the German side was not in the best of shapes before welcoming the 2017 finalists, as it had lost its last two games in the Champions League, in Aalborg and to Barcelona.

Vincent Gérard saved the equaliser at the last second from Magnus Rod’s shot

Four players scored six tonight: Paris’ Mikkel Hansen & Nikola Karabatic ans Flensburg’s Marius Steinhauser & Magnus Rød

Paris are temporarily top of the group with twelve points while Flensburg remain fifth with seven

GROUP A

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) 29:30 (13:14)

When your top scorer can’t find the way to the net, give the ball to someone else - this is how you could sum up the beginning of the game for Paris. If Nédim Rémili missed his two initial shots, the visitors managed to find other solutions to score. And with Nikola Karabatic netting three straight times, Paris were quickly ahead by three on the scoreboard.

The advantage grew to four goals, but not for long, as Flensburg finally found their rhythm in attack, thanks to Jim Gottfridsson and Magnus Rød. The pair, scoring a combined five, helped the hosts even the score five minutes from the break (11:11), and with only one goal between the two teams at half-time, everything remained open for the second half.

The second half followed the same pattern as the first, Paris quickly regaining the momentum and taking a four-goal advantage in twelve minutes.

If Nikola Karabatic was the main man before the break, Mikkel Hansen took on the scoring duties after, helping his team get a four-goal advantage once again.

But, as you might have guessed, it did not last long as Flensburg found offensive solutions, thanks to Simon Jeppsson’s long distance shots. The Swedish connection was working particularly well for the hosts, with Gottfridsson also playing an important role.

The game was to be decided in the last seconds, but Magnus Rød, with the chance to equalise in his hands, did not manage to beat Vincent Gérard, who saved the two points for Paris.

