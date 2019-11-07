«sep 2019»
07.11.2019, 11:00
FTC, Vipers and Esbjerg can lock up main round spots
GROUP A/B PREVIEW: Three teams from groups A and B will get the opportunity this weekend to join already-qualified Metz, CSM and Rostov in the main round of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League

» »2019-20 Women's CL
»Group Matches
»
 

FTC, Vipers and Esbjerg can lock up main round spots

Metz Handball became the first team from group A to book a place in the main round of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League when they defeated Vipers Kristiansand last Sunday. This week, FTC and Vipers could also secure their progression.

In group B, CSM and Rostov are already through, while Esbjerg need just one point to join them in the main round.

GROUP A

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Metz Handball (FRA)
Friday 8 November, 18:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • Podrava lost the first game in France 40:26

  • leaders Metz are already through to the main round, Podravka are bottom of the group but still have a chance

  • with 128 goals conceded, Podravka have the second-worst defence in the CL behind Bietigheim (135)

  • Orlane Kanor (one season) and Méline Nocandy (two) have just extended their contracts with Metz

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)
Saturday 9 November, 19:30 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • FTC will be through to the main round if they beat Vipers

  • Vipers can secure their main round berth if they win and Podravka lose to Metz

  • Vipers won the first match 31:22, with nine goals from Heidi Løke

  • Last season, Vipers lost just two away games and one of them was at FTC; this season they have already lost two

GROUP B

MKS Perla Lublin (POL) vs Rostov-Don (RUS)
Saturday 9 November, 18:30 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • in round 1, Rostov clearly beat Lublin on home court, 31:21

  • second-placed Rostov booked their ticket to the main round last week

  • Lublin, bottom of the group with zero points, have only a slim chance left of reaching the main round

  • with 81 goals, Lublin have scored the fewest goals of all CL teams

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)
Sunday 10 November, 14:30 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • CSM won the first meeting with Esbjerg in Denmark, 24:22

  • CSM top the group with seven points and are through to the main round

  • Esbjerg need just one more point to also seal their berth in the next stage

  • last week, CSM star player Cristina Neagu made her return after an 11-month injury break


TEXT: Kevin Domas, Sergey Nikolaev / ew
 
