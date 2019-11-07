OFFICIAL STATEMENT: The Swedish participant of the VELUX EHF Champions League was fined for insufficient floor installation and maintenance.

Court of Handball imposes a fine on Kristianstad

The Court of Handball has decided to impose a fine of € 10,000 on the club IFK Kristianstad. Half of the fine is suspended on a two years period.

The fine has been imposed following the insufficient floor installation and maintenance occurred in the framework of several matches of the VELUX EHF Champions League 2018/19 and in particular during the match played at home by the Swedish club against GOG (DEN) on 15 September 2019 in the current season.

The court found that these violations constituted breaches of the VELUX EHF Champions League Regulations 2019/20 which shall be sanctioned based on the EHF List of Penalties.

TEXT: