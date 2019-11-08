«sep 2019»
08.11.2019, 10:00
The hunt for the play-offs continues
GROUP C/D PREVIEW: C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti are very close to reaching the elimination matches following a win on Wednesday, and this weekend several other teams can take major steps towards the play-offs

»2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»
 

The hunt for the play-offs continues

While C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti edged very close to the elimination matches when they opened round 7 for group D of the VELUX EHF Champions League with a victory over Kadetten on Wednesday, several other candidates will aim to take their own steps towards the next stage this weekend. 

In particular, Bidasoa Irun in group C and GOG in group D could end the round very close to the promised land with wins on Saturday and Sunday.

GROUP C
IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Cocks (FIN)
Saturday 9 November, 16:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • Swedish champions Sävehof are hoping to bounce back after two consecutive heavy defeats to Irun

  • Victory for Cocks would keep their outside chance of reaching the elimination round alive, but they would most likely need to better the 30:25 victory Sävehof enjoyed in Finland back in round 1

  • Cocks have yet to taste victory away from home in the VELUX EHF Champions League

  • Sävehof beat Önnereds 30:27 in the Swedish league on Wednesday, while Cocks have not played since their round 6 loss in Lisbon

Bidasoa Irun (ESP) vs TATRAN Presov (SVK)
Saturday 9 November, 16:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • Bidasoa are flying high at the top of group C with a six-game unbeaten run, which began with a 25:23 victory over Presov in the opening round

  • Following four consecutive losses, Presov have found their form with two straight wins over Rabotnik

  • Irun enjoyed a comeback win over Granollers on Tuesday to stay second in the Spanish league

  • Presov have had a busy week since their round 6 win, beating Nexe 24:22 in the SEHA league on Monday and Kosice 38:24 in the Slovakian league on Wednesday

Sporting CP (POR) vs HC Eurofarm Rabotnik (MKD)
Saturday 9 November, 19:30 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • Victory over Cocks in round 6 ended a three-game winless run for Sporting and put them back in contention for a top-two spot

  • Sporting came from behind to snatch the two points against Rabotnik on the season’s opening weekend 

  • Rabotnik’s Vladislav Ostroushku is joint-second on the top scorers table, with 40 goals in six matches

  • Sporting remained perfect in the Portuguese league, with a 34:19 win over SC Horta on Wednesday, while Rabotnik lost 35:32 at home to Brest in the SEHA league

GROUP D
GOG (DEN) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE) 
Sunday 10 November, 15:10 CET, live on ehftv.com

  • GOG are second in the group with eight points, while Kristianstad are last with three

  • Both teams suffered big defeats in their latest Champions League game – GOG 40:28 away to Kadetten Schaffhausen; Kristianstad 37:26 away against Chekhovskie medvedi

  • Besides fighting for their last theoretical chance to reach the elimination matches, Kristianstad will be seeking revenge for the 24:33 defeat at home to GOG in their opening game of the Champions League season

  • GOG right back Stig Tore Moen Nilsen and line player Arnar Freyr Arnarsson both joined from Kristianstad before this season

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Chekhovskie medvedi (RUS) 
Sunday 10 November, 18:00 CET, live on ehftv.com

  • Currently in fourth with only five points, Wisla Plock need a win to stay in the race for the elimination matches

  • With four points, Chekhovskie medvedi are struggling for their last theoretical chance to proceed

  • Chekhovskie medvedi may find encouragement in having won the first meeting between the two teams 25:23

  • Plock won their latest domestic league match 34:20 at home against Wybrzeze Gdansk, while Chekhov drew 26:26 away against HC Victor Stavropol


TEXT: Chris O'Reilly / Peter Bruun / cg
 
