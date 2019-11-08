Court of Handball fines Metz Handball

The Court of Handball has imposed a fine on the club Metz Handball (FRA) following the failure of the team to pass through the mixed zone after the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20 match against Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) hosted by the latter on 20 October 2019.



The Court finds that the team have the obligation to pass through the mixed zone directly after the game, before joining the changing rooms in accordance with the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20 Regulations. In addition, the floor manager tried to persuade them to pass through the mixed zone without success. Hence, a fine of €1,000 is imposed on the club Metz Handball, half of which is imposed on a suspended basis for a probation period of two years.



An appeal may be filed with the Court of Appeal within seven days.

